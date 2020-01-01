Benchmark drills 57.91 metres of 3.05 g/t gold equivalent at Lawyers Project

Share this article















Benchmark Metals Inc. [BNCH-TSXV; CYRTF-OTCQB; A2JM2X-WKN] announced results from drill-hole 20CCRC003 that intersected, from surface, broad mineralization that yielded 57.91 metres of 1.90 g/t gold and 91.96 g/t silver or 3.05 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) at its flagship, road-accessible, 100%-owned Lawyers Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia.

Within this mineralized envelope higher-grade intervals include 33.53 metres of 3.17 g/t gold and 152.28 g/t silver or 5.07 g/t AuEq. This result is the first assays received from over 20,000 completed metres from 117 holes as part of a planned 50,000-metre drill program. The company anticipates disclosure of additional results from August through to November 2020 in support of a new Mineral Resource Estimate.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, “This drill hole was targeting a zone of limited historical drilling east of the Cliff Creek main zone and outside of the modeled mineralization. This significant result of both high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization is very encouraging as it will provide additional tonnage, better strip ratio and improved gold and silver grades for the Cliff Creek resource potential. Benchmark is rapidly advancing the project with near-term drill results and milestone events in the context of record gold prices”.

True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

The mineralized zone included high-grade intervals within a broad zone of bulk-tonnage mineralization hosted in the hanging-wall of a steeply northwest-dipping fault, typical of the Cliff Creek zone and analogous to the 2019 eastern zone discovery of 2.09 g/t gold and 87.83 g/t silver or 3.19 g/t AuEq across 36.30 metres core length.

The new result indicates mineralization begins at surface and remains open in all directions. Ongoing drilling across the entire Cliff Creek Zone, Dukes Ridge to Phoenix and AGB zones is focused on expanding and defining new mineral resources.

