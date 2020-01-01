Bullfrog Gold drills 61 metres of 0.78 g/t gold in Nevada

Share this article















Bullfrog Gold Corp. [BFG-CSE; BFGC-OTCQB] has released assay results from the six remaining holes of the 25 total holes recently drilled at its Bullfrog project 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The company has commanding land and resource positions in the Bullfrog mine area and has obtained Barrick Bullfrog Inc.’s large database, including detailed information on 250,000 metres of drilling in the area.

The remaining hole of the 17 holes drilled in the Mystery Hill (MH) area intercepted 35 metres (115 feet) of 0.44 g/t gold starting at the surface and included 15 metres of 0.64 g/t staring at 2 metres. Most of this intercept was not within previous estimates of measured and indicated resources (M&I). The last 3 of 6 holes drilled in the Montgomery-Shoshone (MS) area were collared near the west rim of the pit and angled to test for down-dip mineralization that could not be drilled in the MS pit. BM-20-21 intercepted 61 metres at 0.78 g/t gold and 7.25 g/t silver from 99 meters to 160 metres, including 20 metres at 1.84 g/t gold and 18.3 g/t silver starting at 134 metres. BM-20-22 intercepted 6 metres at 0.33 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t silver starting at the surface and 24 metres at 0.54 g/t gold and 2.08 g/t silver starting at 93 metres. These intercepts were in areas that were not included in the M&I resource.

Dave Beling, CEO, stated, “The drill results achieved our objectives to further define resources and ultimate limits of proposed expansions to the Bullfrog and MS pits. The program also fulfilled a final work commitment for the company to purchase a 100% interest in lands under lease from Barrick by mid-September 2020. The first two holes in the Paradise Ridge target did not intercept any significant mineralization, but this large undrilled area continues to be highly prospective and needs several more drill holes to fully explore and assess its potential that extends nearly 2,000 metres to the northwest.”

