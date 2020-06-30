Manganese X advancing Battery Hill manganese prospect

Share this article















Manganese X Energy Corp. [MN-TSXV; SNCGF-OTC; 9SC2-FSE] announce that it has completed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for its 100%-owned Woodstock Battery Hill manganese property located in New Brunswick. The report, dated June 30, 2020, includes exploration work carried out since 2016.

The Technical Report states that Battery Hill is a property of merit and notes the following significant advancements:

Metallurgical and Purification testing on the Battery Hill mineralization has successfully demonstrated techniques capable of producing high purity MnSO 4 to 99.95%, with low contaminants, a level potentially sufficient for the use as a component in the production of EV and storage battery manufacturing.

Diamond drilling has been completed over a 1.8-km strike length of the prospective manganese occurrence trend. Most holes intercepted significant grades and widths of manganese mineralization such as 10.75% Mn over 52.6 metres (core length) in SF-16-05, 12.96% Mn over 32.85 metres (core length) in SF-16-08 and 9.39% Mn over 74.0 metres in SF-17-18.

The report recommends continued metallurgical testing to focus on flowsheet development to combine the steps identified thus far into a complete process that is efficient and cost effective. Additional diamond drilling is recommended to better delineate the mineralization and to bring it to an inferred resource category. The drilling should be focused primarily on the Moody Hill sector which has the highest grades and thicknesses of near surface Mn mineralization; as well as the largest amount of metallurgically preferred types of mineralization.

A diamond drill program, focusing on the Moody Hill sector is planned for this fall; as well as an environmental baseline study as the project advances during 2020 – 2021. A Phase Two metallurgical bulk testing with Kemetco Research Inc. is underway and the results are encouraging as the company advances development of a workable extraction process and flow sheet.

Upon successful completion of the programs recommended in the NI-43-101Technical Report, work will be initiated towards the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Martin Kepman, CEO, said, “We are accelerating our efforts at capitalizing on our manganese asset. We have already validated the ore purity and acceptability for the EV space as well as the stored energy segment.”

