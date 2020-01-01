Cabral drills 18.1 metres of 4.3 g/t gold at MG deposit, Brazil

Share this article















Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assay results from two recently completed diamond drill holes and four RC (reverse circulation) holes at the MG gold deposit, within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district in northern Brazil. Results continue to show higher grades in basement zones as well as strong gold mineralization within the weathered, oxide cover sequence.

DDH-215 drilled at MG returned 17.6 metres at 4.1 g/t gold from 149.0 meres depth, including 4.3 metres at 11.3 g/t gold and 18.1 metres at 4.3 g/t gold from 198.9 metres depth, including 1.0 metre at 45.1 g/t gold. Both intercepts were returned from the subvertically dipping MG gold deposit, which underlies the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket.

The second significant intercept of 18.1 metres at 4.3 g/t gold returned from DDH-215 appears to be a new footwall zone, located south of the main MG gold deposit that has not been encountered in previous holes.

Drill results from four RC holes (RC65 to RC68) drilled on the same section at MG and 300 metres to the west of DDH-215 returned encouraging results in gold-in-oxide blanket and saprolitized, oxidized basement material, including 51 metres at 0.8 g/t gold from surface in RC-65, 75 metres at 0.6 g/t gold from surface in RC-66 (of which 47 metres were gold-bearing oxide blanket material), and 18 metres at 1.4 g/t gold from surface in RC-68, which also returned 20 metres at 0.9 g/t gold from 24 metres depth.

Alan Carter, president and CEO, commented: “The latest diamond drill results from the MG gold deposit confirm that we have significant high-grade mineralization at depth within the main MG gold deposit and a new zone of high-grade mineralization in the footwall, which has not been previously encountered. Furthermore, recent results from four RC holes drilled on a north-south section 300 metres west of where we recently intercepted 60 metres at 3.5 g/t gold, confirm that the overlying gold-in-oxide blanket is extensive and of good grade. These results continue to demonstrate that we have significant zones of high-grade gold mineralization at depth at MG and excellent widths and grades of near-surface oxide material in the overlying gold-in-oxide blanket.”

Cabral has a 100% interest in the Cuiu Cuiu gold district in the Tapajos region, within the state of Para, northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiu Cuiu and contain NI 43-101-compliant indicated resources of 5.9 million tonnes at 0.90 g/t (200,000 ounces) and inferred resources of 19.5 mt at 1.24 g/t (800,000 ounces).

Share this article













