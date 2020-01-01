Turmalina drills 17 metres of 108 g/t silver at San Francisco Project, Argentina

Share this article















Turmalina Metals Corp. [TBX-TSXV; TBXXF-OTCQX] reports that Phase 3 deep drilling at the San Francisco Project on the San Francisco de Los Andes (SFdLA) breccia pipe in Argentina has continued to intersect and extend high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization.

Drill holes SFDH-044, SFDH-45, SFDH-046 and SFDH-047 determine the shape and orientation of the SFdLA breccia pipe 100 to 400 metres below Phase 2 drilling, allowing better targeting of contained mineralization. SFDH-044 and SFDH-047 tested the length of the breccia pipe along its east-west long axis and completes a long section previously defined by holes SFDH-043 and SFDH-042. SFDH-045 and SFDH-046 tested the width of the breccia pipe at depth along its north-south axis, completing a central cross-section.

Hole SFDH-047 intersected 17 metres at 4.33% copper, 0.64 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (9.5 g/t AuEq; 5.6% CuEq) from 370 metres, including 3 metres at 18.98% copper, 2.8 g/t gold and 431 g/t silver (41 g/t AuEq; 24% CuEq) from 370 metres.

Hole SFDH-044 returned 33.5 metres at 0.62% copper, 2.0 g/t gold and 46 g/t silver (3.8 g/t AuEq; 2.2%CuEq) from 82.5 metres, including 20.5 metres at 0.91% copper, 2.9 g/t gold and 61 g/t silver (5.3 g/t AuEq; 3.1% CuEq) from 82.5 metres and 7 metres at 1.21% copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 61 g/t silver (3.0 g/t AuEq; 1.8% CuEq) from 176 metres.

Hole 6 SFDH-045 returned 3.7 metres at 0.3% copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 21 g/t silver (1.0 g/t AuEq, 0.62% CuEq) from 334 metres, including 18.7 metres at 1.1% copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 49 g/t silver (2.7 g/t AuEq; 1.6% CuEq) from 379 metres.

After passing through the SFdLA breccia pipe SFDH-046 intersected a new breccia complex adjacent to SFdLA. This new breccia is a low-grade and quartz-rich feeder assemblage that characterizes the source of these tourmaline breccia pipes, and raises the potential for further sulphide-rich breccia pipes like SFdLA above and adjacent to this newly discovered feeder.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, CEO, stated, “The current drilling at the SFdLA breccia pipe has returned some of the highest-grade copper-gold-silver intersections encountered thus far. Our drilling continues to expand and develop this remarkable pipe as highlighted by intersections in excess of 5 per cent copper equivalent returned from SFDH-047, including some bonanza grades of nearly 20% copper.

“These holes systematically tested the extent of the breccia pipe at depth through a series of long and cross-sections, laying a sound geological foundation to guide the exploration and development of the higher-grade mineralised zones hosted within the breccia. The discovery of a new feeder breccia pipe at depth adjacent to SFdLA also raises the strong possibility of other blind sulphide pipes in the vicinity.

“The team at San Francisco have also completed a comprehensive mapping and sampling campaign with the identification of several high-priority breccia pipes that will be drill tested over the coming months at the project.”

One drill rig is currently drilling at San Francisco, targeting mineralized zones between the deeper drilling reported today and shallower Phase 2 drilling.

