Cabral drills 3 metres of 13.2 g/t gold at Hamilton Novo, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assays from follow-up RC holes at the Hamilton Novo target immediately south of the recently identified Machichie Zone, as well as additional diamond drill results from infill drilling at the MG gold deposit within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Northern Brazil.

Hole RC-63, drilled at Hamilton Novo, returned 3 metres at 13.2 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 36.7 g/t gold. Hamilton Novo is one of six recently identified northeast-trending veins between the MG gold deposit and the new Machichie Zone where recent drilling returned 34 metres at 5.4 g/t gold.

Previous surface trenching at Hamilton Novo returned 5.8 metres at 16.0 g/t gold 75 metres northeast of RC-63 along the same Hamilton Novo vein structure while a single historic diamond drill hole drilled 35 metres northeast of RC-63 returned 3 metres at 7.4 g/t gold.

Additional infill drilling at MG on the same section as holes DDH-208 and 209 within the post-mineral cover sequence has continued to return significant intervals of low-grade gold mineralization, including 14 metres at 1.1 g/t gold in DDH-211.

Alan Carter, president and CEO, commented: “The initial RC drill results from the Hamilton Novo vein structure suggest the continuity of high-grade mineralization both at depth and along strike. This area comprises a series of largely untested high-grade northeast-trending veins that are located within an area that is 500 metres across in a north-to-south sense, between the MG deposit and the recently discovered Machichie Zone, both of which trend east to west. The additional results from MG could be a game changer and continue to demonstrate that the MG deposit is covered by an extensive low-grade oxide gold blanket which was not previously included in the historic 2018 resource estimate, and could add significant ounces to the MG resource.”

Results are pending on several RC holes at the JM and JN targets. The drill program at JN was abandoned due to excessive water flows. The JN target will instead be tested via diamond drilling in the coming months.

The rig is currently drilling at the Morro da Lua target where a drill hole completed in 2019 intersected several high-grade vein structures, including 2.8 metres at 19.5 g/t gold, 0.5 metres at 9.1 g/t and 0.6 metres at 14.8 g/t gold.

The company has a 100% interest in the Cuiu Cuiu gold district in the Tapajos region, Para State, Brazil.

