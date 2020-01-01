Sokoman drills 11.6 metres of 21.07 g/t gold at Moosehead, Newfoundland

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp.‘s [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] continuing Phase 6 drilling at the 100%-owned Moosehead property has intersected additional near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization at the Footwall Splay and South Pond zones. The Moosehead gold project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland on the same structural trend as the advanced Valentine Lake Project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project.

Sokoman also discovered a new, near-surface, mineralized structure at South Pond. Visible gold-bearing quartz veins were intersected in eight recently completed drill holes at the Footwall Splay, including the following three holes.

Footwall Splay

MH-21-157 returned 3.50 metres of 12.39 g/t gold, including 1.50 metres of 28.57 g/t gold from 36.30 metres downhole.

MH-21-163 returned 11.60 metres of 21.07 g/t gold, including 5.10 metres of 30.82 g/t gold from 44.0 metres downhole.

MH-21-166 returned 5.10 metres of 15.51 g/t gold, including 2.80 metres of 27.68 g/t gold from 9.00 metres downhole (MH-21-166 collared in a visible gold-bearing quartz vein).

South Pond

MH-21-147 returned 3.05 metres of 16.54 g/t gold, including 0.85 metres at 58.91 g/t gold from 72.40 metres downhole.

A new zone has been intersected in drill holes MH-21-152 and 153; assays are pending.

Tim Froude, president and CEO, said: “Phase 6 is turning out to be one of best programs to date as we continue to make new discoveries while expanding the known zones at Moosehead with the Footwall Splay and South Pond zones both showing high-grade and near-surface results. MH-21-163 and 166 are 25 metres and 40 metres step-outs to the south of the previously reported MH-21-115, which cut both the Footwall Splay and the Main Eastern trend, returning 4.60 metres of 47.20 g/t gold and 8.10 metres of 68.25 g/t gold, respectively. MH-21-166, the southernmost hole in the Footwall Splay, collared in visible gold-bearing quartz veining, and the zone remains open to the south.”

Froude continued: “A barge-based drill program is required to test the intersection of the Footwall Splay and the Main Eastern trend. Permitting is under way for the barge-based drill program for later this summer and where our fourth drill will focus. Drilling has been temporarily suspended and is expected to resume in mid- to late May with two drills on site and a third drill expected in early June.”

Share this article













