Cabral Gold adds fifth drill rig at Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] has added a fifth drill rig on site at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil.

The new diamond drill rig will initially commence drilling at the Indio target located approximately 1.5 km southeast of the MG gold deposit. Grab samples of mineralized quartz vein float from surface at Indio returned gold values ranging from 1.5 to 137.8 g/t gold.

Six reconnaissance RC drill holes completed in early 2021 at Indio failed to test the primary target due to waterlogged ground but nonetheless cut a number of interesting mineralized structures including 4 metres of 2.5 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 8.7 g/t gold and 5 etres of 2.6 g/t gold, including 2 metres of 5.7 g/t gold.

Following the completion of drilling at Indio the rig will move to test the Dona Moca, Cilmar and Tracaja targets

Alan Carter, President and CE, commented, “During the last 12 months we have identified three new zones of near-surface gold-in-oxide mineralization at MG, PDM and Central as well as a deeper zone of hard rock gold mineralization at PDM. This unprecedented success has meant that for the last few months the four drills that we currently have on site have been focused on drilling off these new discoveries as well as expanding the two known gold deposits. The arrival of a fifth drill rig gives us the ability to drill test more of the regional targets at Cuiú Cuiú as we seek to discover additional gold deposits within this prolific district.”

Following the completion of drilling at the Indio target, the rig will move east to test the untested Dona Moca target which is located 7 km east-southeast of the MG gold deposit. Surface samples of quartz vein float at Dona Moca returned gold values up to 108.3 g/t gold and extensive historic placer gold workings characterize the area.

Drilling is also planned at the Cilmar and Tracaja targets. Cilmar has never had any previous drilling and is a target where numerous coarse gold nuggets have been recovered from streams. The source of these nuggets is currently unexplained.

Results are currently pending on six diamond-drill holes at MG and drilling is continuing.

Results are also currently pending on six diamond-drill holes at Central and drilling is continuing.

In addition to the extensive diamond-drilling program that is in progress at Central, RC drilling aimed at further defining the extent of the gold-in-oxide blanket material is also in progress. Results are currently pending on 23 RC drill holes at Central.

Diamond-drilling continues at the recently discovered mineralized zone in basement granitic rocks at the PDM target located 2.5 km northwest of Central. Results on seven diamond drill holes are currently pending.

Additional trenching is also in progress at the Machichie target where recent surface trenching 285 metres west of the most westerly drill hole returned 5 metres of 8.3 g/t gold. Results are pending.

Cabral Gold has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt of 0.90 g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt of 1.24 g/t (800,000 oz).

