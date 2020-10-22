Canada Nickel drills 308 metres of 0.3% nickel at Crawford nickel-cobalt project

Canada Nickel is advancing the new Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide discovery.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. [CNC-TSXV; CNIKF-OTCQB] reported encouraging results from the latest drill holes at its 100%-owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project in the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp, northeast Ontario from its West Zone discovery previous announced on October 22, 2020.

“We are excited to be kicking off the 2021 New Year with encouraging assay results from our follow-up drilling program. The wide higher-grade intersection from the West Zone has the potential to extend the higher-grade core of nickel and cobalt sulphides of the Main zone by 45% or 850 metres to the northwest. Only seven other holes across entire property have intersected greater true widths of 0.30% plus nickel. Additionally, the two other West Zone holes reported today have defined a very wide 1 km of large, low-grade mineralization coincident with the large gravity anomaly on the western part of the West Zone,” said Mark Selby, Chair and CEO.

“Additionally, we are expecting assay results from follow-up holes on the previously reported PGM results from hole CR20-32 and further results from the drilling currently under way on prospective geophysical nickel targets across several kilometres of the Crawford structure.”

Notably, hole CR20-74 intersected 0.30% nickel over core length of 308 metres (estimated true width of 198 metres) starting at 196 metres downhole, including 0.41% nickel over core length of 13 metres at 271.5 metres downhole, and ended with 0.32% nickel over core length of 36 metres. The entire hole CR20-74 returned 0.28% nickel over core length of 453 metres – 850 metres northwest of current end of higher-grade core of Main zone mineralization.

Hole CR20-77 intersected 0.32% nickel over 90 metres starting at 144 metres downhole, including 0.41% nickel over core length of 12 metres starting at 177 metres downhole, and extends the Main zone higher-grade core by 100 metres to the west.

Complete assays from the first two holes in the western part of the West Zone confirm wide, lower-grade mineralization more than 800 metres wide. Hole 20-69 returned 0.16% nickel over entire core length of 456 metres including 177 metres of 0.21% nickel. Hole 20-70 returned 0.17% nickel over entire core length of 495 metres including 41 metres of 0.21% nickel.


