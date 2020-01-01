Aya Gold produces 407,986 oz silver at Zgounder in Q4

Share this article















Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTRC] had record quarterly silver production of 407,986 ounces in Q4 2020 from its Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Total quarterly silver production of 407,986 oz in Q4 2020, representing record quarterly production. Increased throughput was 566 tonnes per day (tpd) in Q4 2020, representing 81% of design capacity. Total annual silver production was 689,964 oz in 2020, representing a strong finish to 2020 production.

Total Q4 tonnes processed was 52,115 at an average grade of 309 g/t silver. Silver ingots produced totalled 193,264 oz. Total silver produced was 407,986 oz.

“This quarter’s exceptional production numbers validate a series of actions and initiatives taken by our new operations team including the flowsheet reorganization. We are on the right path to delivering on our objective to attain our 700 tpd design capacity despite ongoing historical rainfall, maintenance, and spare parts issues,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO.

The substantial increase in production in Q4 2020 was achieved through four main operational improvements including: flowsheet reorganization, grade control, selective mining, and milling throughput.

Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Share this article













