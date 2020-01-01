Aya Gold produces 407,986 oz silver at Zgounder in Q4

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTRC] had record quarterly silver production of 407,986 ounces in Q4 2020 from its Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Total quarterly silver production of 407,986 oz in Q4 2020, representing record quarterly production. Increased throughput was 566 tonnes per day (tpd) in Q4 2020, representing 81% of design capacity. Total annual silver production was 689,964 oz in 2020, representing a strong finish to 2020 production.

Total Q4 tonnes processed was 52,115 at an average grade of 309 g/t silver. Silver ingots produced totalled 193,264 oz. Total silver produced was 407,986 oz.

“This quarter’s exceptional production numbers validate a series of actions and initiatives taken by our new operations team including the flowsheet reorganization. We are on the right path to delivering on our objective to attain our 700 tpd design capacity despite ongoing historical rainfall, maintenance, and spare parts issues,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO.

The substantial increase in production in Q4 2020 was achieved through four main operational improvements including: flowsheet reorganization, grade control, selective mining, and milling throughput.

Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of the Kingdom of Morocco.


Share this article

More Stories

QMX Gold drills 196.6 metres of 1.78 g/t gold at Bonnefond

27 mins ago Staff Writer

Blue Star drills 14.95 g/t gold over 13.80 metres at Ulu

32 mins ago Staff Writer

Aura Minerals gold production set to double by 2024

36 mins ago Staff Writer

Rio Tinto set to build Quebec scandium plant

37 mins ago Resource World

Braveheart Resources tables positive Thierry Mine PEA

41 mins ago Resource World

Largo Resources mulls listing in U.S., shares up 12%

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

QMX Gold drills 196.6 metres of 1.78 g/t gold at Bonnefond

27 mins ago Staff Writer

Blue Star drills 14.95 g/t gold over 13.80 metres at Ulu

32 mins ago Staff Writer

Aura Minerals gold production set to double by 2024

36 mins ago Staff Writer

Rio Tinto set to build Quebec scandium plant

37 mins ago Resource World

Braveheart Resources tables positive Thierry Mine PEA

41 mins ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.