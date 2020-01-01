Cordoba secures 100% ownership of Alacran copper-gold-silver project

2 hours ago
Cordoba Minerals Corp. [CDB-TSXV; CDBMF-OTCQB] reports that it has completed its acquisition of a 100% interest in the Alacran copper-gold-silver deposit located in the department of Cordoba, Colombia. Alacran was previously optioned.
With the Alacran mineral title now fully secured, Cordoba has 100% ownership of the entire San Matias district. Alacran is the largest mineral deposit currently defined at San Matias. A 2016 report had inferred resources of 53.52 million tonnes averaging 0.7% copper and 0.37 g/t gold , for 827 million lbs copper and 644,000 oz gold.
Cordoba is developing the San Matias copper-gold-silver project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in Cordoba, Colombia.


Cordoba secures 100% ownership of Alacran copper-gold-silver project

