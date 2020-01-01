Robber Gulch, Idaho sampling returns 6.49 g/t gold

Share this article















Gold Lion Resources Inc. [GL-CSE; GLIOF-OTC; 2BC-FSE] reported results from its 2020 rock sampling program on its Robber Gulch oxide gold property, located near Burley, Idaho. The property is under option from EMX Royalty Corp. [EMX-TSXV].

Results of the sampling demonstrate a >2km strike length of gold mineralized rock at surface grading up to 6.49 g/t gold. This represents the highest gold values in rock samples collected to date. The strongly anomalous samples occur along a 1-km trend of minimal outcrop exposure identified by soil sampling completed earlier this season. Minimal rock outcroppings could be located within the new soil anomaly, which likely were not identified by previous operators.

Geologic mapping revealed an area of highly complex structure east of historic drill hole AC-4, characterized by strong folding and faulting, which indicates good structural ground preparation for mineralizing fluids. The four historic holes drilled in 1986 are all are situated outside the anomalous gold zone on surface. Despite this fact, historic hole AC-4 returned 18.3 metres of 0.23 g/t oxide gold and 24.4 metres of 0.56 g/t oxide gold, including, 6.1 metres of 1.25 g/t gold (true thickness unknown) and terminated in gold mineralization (final two samples assaying 0.37 and 0.32 g/t gold).

The next phase of work, to start immediately, will comprise both extending and infilling the soil grid completed earlier this season with a focus on the strongly anomalous areas and having an improved understanding of the soil regions that have been diluted by post-mineral volcanic cover. Following the second phase of soil sampling will be a final phase of geologic mapping and rock sampling to select drill targets.

Oliver Friesen, CEO, stated: “We are y excited to have values of up to 6.49 g/t gold returned from our surface sampling. Strong gold values on surface are highly encouraging for a Carlin-type oxide gold system which are typically low-grade and bulk tonnage.”

