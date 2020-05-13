Corvus drills 34.7 metres of 4.24 g/t gold at Mother Lode, Nevada

Share this article















Corvus Gold Inc. [KOR-TSX; CORVF-OTCQX] reported additional results from the high-grade Central Intrusive zone (CIZ) in the central feeder zone target of the 100%-owned Mother Lode Project in the Bullfrog district, Nevada.

Hole ML20-162CT drilled through the Main Zone returning typical width and grade (38.3 metres at 2.15 g/t gold) and then went through multiple high-grade zones in the dominantly oxide lower CIZ, returning 34.7 metres at 4.24 g/t gold, 35.9 metres at 1.77 g/t gold, 24.8 metres at 2.47 g/t gold and 8.9 g/t silver, 40.5 metres at 1.45 g/t gold.

These multiple high-grade intercepts cover a total of 196.7 metres of downhole length and outline an important gold zone in the central high-grade feeder with increased potential to continue at depth.

Hole ML20-161CT was lost in the top of the CIZ due to poor drilling conditions but did intersect the Main Zone (11.0 metres at 1.15 g/t gold) and the first high-grade zone of the CIZ with 73.2 metres of 1.58 g/t gold, including 40.7 metres at 2.40 g/t gold. Corvus will look to follow this hole up with another core tail hole to extend the zone at depth in the future.

The central high-grade feeder zone was the site of the original CIZ discover hole (May 13, 2020, ML20-123CT with 125.5 metres at 2.6 g/t gold including 14.8 metres at 8.9 g/t gold and 24.7 metres at 4.9 g/t gold). The more this deeper part of the Mother Lode deposit is explored, the stronger the association there appears to be with a deep, hot, porphyry-related mineralizing environment, which could be an important driver of gold systems along the large regional, Mother Lode — Silicon belt (including the Lynnda Strip discovery).

Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO, said: “The expansion of the central feeder zone continues to enlarge our higher-grade zones, many of which present interesting underground mining potential with attractive widths and grades should they continue below the currently projected pit bottom. As Mother Lode expands, it is emerging as a key asset to us in a major new Nevada gold belt stretching from Mother Lode in the south to Silicon in the north. Corvus controls an impressive and growing gold mineral resource and highly strategic land package in this belt representing significant value for our shareholder with multiple development options.”

