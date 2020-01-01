Delta Resources drills 3.3 metres of 27.9 g/t gold at Delta-2, Quebec

Share this article















Delta Resources Ltd. [DLTA-TSXV; GOLHF-OTC; 6G01-FSE] reported results from its follow-up drill campaign on its Oli-Gold discovery at the Delta-2 gold property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Significant drill results include 27.93 g/t gold over 3.3 metres, including 106 g/t gold over 0.8 metres; 5.74 g/t gold over 1.8 metres, including 12.2 g/t gold over 0.6 metres; and 12.13 g/t gold over 3.5 metres, including 56.70 g/t gold over 0.7 metres.

Seven drill holes were completed during this second phase of drilling for a total of 1,059 metres. Five of the seven drill holes have intersected the mineralized zone and high-grade, visible gold was observed in four drill holes.

To date, complete assay results have been received for drill holes D2-21-34, D2-21-34b and D2-21-35, while results are still pending for drill holes D2-21-36 and 37. Complete assay results are in the company press release. True intercepts are believed to be close to drill intercept lengths.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO, said: “This is an amazing start at Delta-2. These are extremely exciting drill intercepts in wide open, underexplored terrain. We still have some work to do to better understand this mineralization and we will endeavour to pursue our drilling at some point during the summer to acquire this knowledge and test additional gold targets that are emerging.”

