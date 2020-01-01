Gatling drills 200.7 metres of 1.5 g/t gold at Larder Project, Ontario

Share this article















Gatling Exploration Inc. [GTR-TSXV; GATGF-OTCQB] reports drilling in Zone 2 at the Fernland deposit intersected 200.7 metres of 1.5 g/t gold in hole GTR-21-111, the highest to date at the 100%-controlled Larder gold project, Ontario. Importantly, hole GTR-21-111 was drilled 150 metres west of drill hole GTR-20-089, which intersected 170 metres of 1.5 g/t gold, and further contributes to the growing gold zones at the Fernland deposit. The continuing 25,000-metre program will continue to focus on zone definition drilling before transitioning to testing the connection of mineralized zones at depth.

Jason Billan, President and CEO, said: “Approximately 9,000 metres of drilling at Fernland has been completed during the ongoing 25,000-metre drill program, yielding consistent grades over long intersections across all three zones, which combine for nearly one km in strike length. To date, our exploration team continues to see our Fernland deposit deliver drill results, which have exceeded our expectations both from a size as well as grade perspective, laying the groundwork for this deposit to form a near-surface component while remaining open at depth. The deeper gold targets will be tested during the remaining 4,500 metres at Fernland, as we target high-grade chutes further at depth and plunging southeast towards Cheminis underground infrastructure that is located just 200 metres away at a depth of 310 metres below surface.”

Drilling is rapidly expanding the mineralized footprint, grade and continuity at Fernland. The Fernland deposit has three main zones – all of which continue to expand in size, grade and continuity. The current program has tested downhole continuity and thicknesses of lenses in each zone. Results confirm a substantial amount of near-surface gold mineralization between Zone 1 and Zone 2. These two zones have a total strike of approximately 550 metres with a vertical depth component of 180 m. GTR-21-111 has added both higher grades at surface as well as continuous gold mineralization at depth.

Strong near-surface gold mineralization is within all three zones at Fernland. Drilling at Fernland continues to encounter gold mineralization concentrated within the upper 150 metres such as 29 metres of 2.4 g/t gold, 18.1 metres of 2.2 g/t gold and 18.6 metres of 4.7 g/t gold. Drill hole GTR-21-111 further substantiates this model intersecting 23.7 metres of 6.1 g/t gold starting in the first assayed sample at 3.3 metres downhole. The distribution and size of the zones beginning at surface are increasing the likelihood of an excellent starter style deposit at Fernland.

