Dolly Varden drills 354 g/t silver over 12.28 metres of at Dolly Varden Project, British Columbia

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; DOLLF-OTC] reported drill results from the 2021 program at the Torbrit Silver deposit at the 100%-owned Dolly Varden Project in the Upper Kitsault Valley, Golden Triangle region, northwestern British Columbia.

The purpose of this program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources and to step-out from the multiple Zones that comprise the Torbrit Deposit, the largest of the four deposits that comprise the mineral resources on the property.

Silver mineralization was encountered in most areas tested, usually with significant accessory zinc and lead values and commonly over widths suggesting potential amenably to bulk underground mining.

Highlights include drill hole DV21-274 that returned 12.28 metres true width averaging 354 g/t silver at Kitso. DV21-275 returned 18.27 metres true width averaging 230 g/t silver at Kitsol. DV21-275 returned 0.70 metres drilled length averaging 1,220 g/t silver at Torbrit North Zone.

DV21-277 returned 16.00 metres drilled length averaging 212 g/t silver, including 4.70 metres of 507 g/t silver at Torbrit. DV21-278 returned 5.10 metres drilled length averaging 364 g/t silver at Torbrit Main.

“Multiple holes intersecting over 4,000 gram-metres of silver over wide intervals within the Kitsol epithermal vein is certainly encouraging, and the identification of wide intervals of syngenetic mineralization that connects the main Torbrit Deposit with the lesser drilled North Star Deposit to the west is also very significant. The next phase of drilling to commence this spring will include targetting high-grade silver shoots within this wide horizon, as well as step-outs to the north and south at Kitsol,” said Rob Van Egmond, Chief Geologist.

“These results, as well as the previously released extension of the high-grade silver mineralization at the Wolf deposit demonstrate the continued resource expansion potential within the 2-km long gap between the known deposits on Dolly Varden property. These intercepts corroborate our geological and geochemical modelling suggesting that the continuity of the prospective mineralized horizon between our historic mines and current deposits of the Dolly Varden Project, but also within the 5.4 kilometer-long unexplored area trending towards the gold and silver deposits at Homestake Ridge,” said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO. “Additionally, the proposed acquisition of the Homestake Ridge deposits will consolidate this significant trend for the first time in the +110-year mining history of the Golden Triangle.”

A total of 10,506 metres in 31 diamond drill holes were completed at Dolly Varden during the 2021 field season of which 6,838m in 21 holes tested the high-grade Torbrit Silver Deposit (including Kitsol). The 21 holes were drilled as part of a two-phase program with the objective of expanding resources as well as upgrading current Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Classification. Results for the 10 holes that tested five regional exploration targets on the Property including the Wolf Vein extension and Western Gold-Copper Belt have been previously released.

The current Dolly Varden property Mineral Resource estimate includes the Dolly Varden, Wolf and North Star deposits and is reported in pure silver with lead and zinc credits not included. Indicated Resources stand at 3,417,000 tonnes grading 299.8 g/t silver for 32,931,000 ounces. Inferred Resources are 1,285,300 tonnes grading 277.0 g/t silver for 11,447,000 ounces.

