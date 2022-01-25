Snowline Gold drills 1.27 g/t gold over 108 metres at Rogue project, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTCQB] reported additional initial drill results from Phase I drilling at the Valley zone on its 100%-owned Rogue gold project in the eastern Yukon Territory, Canada.

Hole V-21-001 intersected a broad zone of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. The hole averaged 1.27 g/t gold (uncapped) over 108.0 metres from 19.5 metres downhole, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.09 g/t gold (uncapped) over 135.0 metres from 5.0 metres downhole. These results build on the recently announced assay results for Hole V-21-002 (1.01 g/t gold over 136.8 metres reported January 25, 2022), demonstrating encouraging grade continuity in the mineralized system.

Hole details and notable intervals in V-21-001 demonstrate localized hot spots of up to 22.6 g/t gold (over 0.4 m) were present in the mineralized interval, particularly in the top 45 metres of the hole, but overall grades are otherwise relatively consistent. With grades capped at 10 g/t gold, the top two intervals return 1.00 g/t gold over 135 metres and 1.17 g/t over 108.0 metres. This capping reduces the effect of ‘smearing’ of high-grade results across lower grade zones of the intervals. At this point there is insufficient data to reliably estimate true widths of the zone.

“This second set of drill results confirms the tenor of the Valley discovery,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO. “We are excited to see such consistent mineralization within and between our first two holes. This is a very strong start and gives us a lot to build on in the upcoming 2022 exploration season. Given the scale of the associated soil anomaly and the distribution of sheeted vein arrays we have seen on surface, there appears to be a lot of high potential ground to explore as we test the extents of this mineralized system. My congratulations again to the Snowline technical team on their second significant drill discovery in our first field season-this is a remarkable achievement.”

Drill hole V-21-001 totalled 161 metres in length and averaged 0.95 g/t gold over the full 160.5 metres (excluding the top 0.5 metres of overburden which was not assayed). The hole ended in elevated to anomalous gold mineralization, with the final 7.0 metres averaging 0.34 g/t gold, including 1.65 g/t gold over 0.55 metres from 159.0 metres carrying trace visible gold.

Valley is currently a discovery-stage bulk-tonnage prospect with no estimated resources nor reserves. At this early stage it is not possible to determine the size of the mineralized system nor whether it will prove to be economically viable.

With over $8.6 million in the treasury, Snowline is preparing for a busy 2022 exploration season. The upcoming program will see at least two drills turning on an 8,000+ m program focused on the company’s Jupiter and Valley discoveries along with nearby targets.

