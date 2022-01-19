Dore Copper drills 8.03% copper over 3.9 metres at Corner Bay, Quebec

Share this article

Dore Copper Mining Corp. [DCMC-TSXV; DRCMF-OTCQX] reported additional high-grade copper results from its completed 2021 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned flagship Corner Bay property in the Chibougamau mining camp, approximately 40 road-km from Chibougamau, Quebec.

The 2021 drilling program totaled 41,063 metres in 43 holes (including wedge holes). Dore Copper reported results from five holes and expects assays for the remaining six holes towards the end of February.

The drill results successfully expanded the copper-gold mineralization at Corner Bay in two areas of the deposit and will be incorporated, along with the results released on January 19, 2022 and the other pending results, into an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Corner Bay for the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) anticipated at the end of Q1 2022.

High-Grade Drilling Highlights

At the Main Vein above dike hole CB-21-55 returned 3.9 metres of 8.03% copper, 0.86 g/t gold, 42.1 g/t silver, and 1,109 ppm molybdenum. Hole CB-21-57 returned 4.2 metres of 6.18% copper, 0.12 g/t gold, and 26.6 g/t silver, extending mineralization 250 metres downdip from intercept.

Hole CB-21-52 (previously reported) returned 3.7 metres of 9.41% copper, 2.84 g/t gold, 36.5 g/t silver, and 890 ppm Mo. Results are pending from three other mineralized holes that will further expand the Main Vein above dike along strike and at depth

Ernest Mast, President and CEO, said, “With these impressive high-grade copper intercepts, which are much higher than the approximate 3% average copper grade of the deposit, we have now defined a very high-grade zone of approximately 150 metres in length by 250 metres vertical within a key area of the deposit. The addition of this zone and the recently announced zone connecting the Main Vein below the dike to the Lower Deep Lens is expected to add at least 1 million tonnes to the current high-grade mineral resources and enhance our hub and spoke operation model with Corner Bay as its main mine. Our 2022 drilling program, already underway, includes approximately 45,000 metres of infill drilling at Corner Bay to upgrade the Inferred Resource to Indicated Resource for the feasibility study that will commence after the completion of the PEA at the end of Q1 2022.”

Corner Bay Drilling Program

In the Main Vein above the dike, today’s have defined a very high-grade copper zone of approximately 150 metres of strike length by 250 metres of vertical depth. This high-grade zone overlaps with the upper part of the Main Vein below the dike and is still open down plunge.

In addition, holes CB-21-54 and CB-21-56 further confirmed that the mineralized area between the Main Vein below the dike and the Deep Main Lens is continuous. This is another new area of 200 metres of strike length and approximately 300 metres of vertical extension that will be included the Mineral Resource update for the PEA.

The 2021 drilling program has successfully continued to expand the copper-gold mineralization at Corner Bay in three areas of the deposit, bringing the total strike length to over 1,100 metres.

In the Mineral Resource estimate of October 6, 2021, the Corner Bay deposit contains an Indicated Resource of 2.66 Mt at 2.68% copper and 0.26 g/t gold containing 157 million lbs of copper and 22,000 oz of gold and an Inferred Resource of 4.54 Mt at 3.20% copper and 0.27 g/t gold containing 320 million pounds of copper and 39,000 ounces of gold, based on a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper and a copper price of US$3.75/lb (refer to Technical Report dated November 10, 2021).

Dore Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Quebec with a production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually.

