Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Share this article















Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest.

While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate previous gold results in the area (each channel returned 6.2 g/t gold and 7.6 g/t gold in a 2014 exploration campaign). The samples were collected 36 metres apart and were sent in for gold assay. Both samples returned anomalous gold values.

Grab sample 55651, weighing 0.862 kg, returned 41.16 g/t gold. Grab sample 55652, weighing 0.926 kg, returned 46.64 g/t gold.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO, stated, “The Discovery property samples were taken from an area which previously returned gold assays at surface in quartz veining hosted in basalt. After researching the Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Frotet grassroots discovery of 8.47 g/t gold over 29 metres in 2020, our exploration crew completed a follow up visit in an area with geological similarities. The recent assays of over 40 g/t gold at surface has prompted Durango to initiate a crew to strip the area and conduct further channeling while weather permits.”

The Discovery property is located on strike to the southwest of the past-producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. The Discovery property is 6,700 hectares in size and covers an important geological northeast-to-southwest regional structure. The property has great road access from the Route du Nord.

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company is positioned for discovery with a 100-per-cent interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Share this article













