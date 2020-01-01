Equity drills bonanza-grade intercepts at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Share this article















Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB]] reported multiple bonanza-grade silver intercepts from the first three drill holes of renewed drilling on the Camp Vein target, part of its Fall 2021 drill program on the Silver Queen Project, 43 km south of Houston, British Columbia.

Drill hole SQ21-032 returned 1.4 metres of 1,097 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 0.2% copper, 0.5% lead and 2.2% zinc (1,218 g/t AgEq or 16.2 g/t AuEq).

SQ21-033 returned 0.8 metres of 342 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold, 5.4% lead and 18.2% zinc (1,302 g/t AgEq or 17.4 g/t AuEq) within a 2.1-metre interval averaging 138 g/t silver, 0.6 g/t gold, 2.3% lead and 7.3% zinc (537 g/t AgEq or 7.2 g/t AuEq)

SQ21-034 returned 0.4 metres of 1,087 g/t silver, 0. 3 g/t gold, 0.1% copper, 0.1% lead and 4.6% zinc (1,307 g/t AgEq or 17.4 g/t AuEq) within a 1.8-metre interval averaging 403 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 0.1% copper, and 1.4% zinc (468 g/t AgEq or 6.2 g/t AuEq)..

These are initial drill results from the current 4,500-metre program, which began early September 2021 and is nearing completion. Seventeen holes and one re-entered and extended 2020 hole have been completed to date, totalling 4,425 metres. A single hole, approximately 200 metres deep, remains to be drilled after which time the drilling crews will break for two weeks and return later in October.

The three shallow holes reported here tested the northwest extent of the vein system, successfully intersecting two of the four distinct vein structures identified at the Camp vein target. These assays are select intercepts of only 25 rushed sample analyses and additional sampling has been completed on the holes with assays pending. Mineralization is open and untested to the west and projects both eastward and down-dip into previously identified vein intercepts.

Drilling has defined four distinct veins as well as potentially additional hangingwall and footwall veins, confirming much of Equity’s earlier modeling of the Camp Vein target. Logging and sampling of the newly completed holes continues, the results of which will be released over the coming weeks and months.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, “Equity’s management is encouraged by the early returns from this new drilling on the Camp Vein target that continues to confirm the high-grade potential of the vein system and has led to a better understanding of the vein architecture. The known veins have been extended both laterally and to depth with many more new assay results pending in the coming weeks. Drilling will continue on the property through the Fall and extend into the Winter of 2022 and will focus on further delineation and extension of the Camp and No. 5 vein systems in addition to testing new targets on the Switchback, NG-3 and George Lake South veins.”

A total of 48 drill holes for 14,450 metres has now been completed by Equity Metals on the Silver Queen property in four successive phases of exploration drilling starting in late 2020. Four separate target areas have been tested and thick intervals of high-grade gold, silver and base-metal mineralization have been identified in each of the Camp Vein, No. 5, No. 3, and NG-3 Vein systems.

Share this article













