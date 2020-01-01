Dynasty Gold resumes Thundercloud exploration program, Ontario

Share this article















Dynasty Gold Corp. [DYG-TSXV; DGDCF-OTC; D5G-FSE] has resumed the channel sampling program in the West Contact zone on the 100%-optioned, 2,250-hectareThundercloud property located 47 km southwest of Dryden in the central Wabigoon greenstone belt in Western Ontario,

The program was forced to be suspended in the summer due to the fire restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Nature Resources and Forestry to avoid wildfires in Northwestern Ontario.

Prior to the suspension, the preparation work required for channel sampling, such as striping, trenching and washing, was completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed within days. The assay data from the trenching program will be evaluated to determine drill targets in the West Contact zone later in the season.

The Thundercloud property’s geological setting is comparable with the Abitibi belt in Eastern Ontario, but Thundercloud is much less explored. The Wabigoon belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and high-grade historical past producers. Regionally, exploration results indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization, and close to 30 million ounces of gold have been discovered in recent years, including several large-scale mining operations nearby.

Dynasty Gold has projects located in greenstone belts in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Currently, the 70%-owned Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan gold belt, Xinjiang, China, is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary, Western Region Gold Co. Ltd.

