Aztec Minerals drills 64 metres of 1.73 g/t gold at Tombstone, Arizona

Aztec Minerals Corp. [AZT-TSXV; AZZTF-OTCQB] reported assays for an additional four holes, TR21-15 to 18, from its now completed 2021, Phase 2, 23-hole, 2,716-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Tombstone project which covers most of the historic Tombstone silver mining district in southeastern Arizona.

The four holes were drilled on two fence patterns to infill between prior drill fences and to step out to the west from 2020 drilling reported previously in the north-central part of the Contention open pit. Every one of the four holes intersected near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization, and all four holes bottomed in mineralization.

Hole TR21-15 returned 0.22 g/t gold and 18.3 g/t silver (0.49 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 42.7 metres. Hole TR21-16 returned 0.81 g/t gold and 15.9 g/t silver (1.04 g/t AuEq) over 64.0 metres, including 3.61 g/t gold and 51.6 g/t silver (4.34 g/t AuEq) over 13.7 metres.

Hole TR21-17 returned 1.73 g/t gold and 56.2 g/t silver (2.53 g/t AuEq) over 64.0 metres, including 6.46 g/t gold and 274 g/t silver (10.37 g/t AuEq) over 3.04 metres, and 4.08 g/t gold and 59.4 g/t silver (4.93 g/t AuEq) over 10.7 metres.

Hole TR21-18 returned 0.76 g/t gold and 20.6 g/t silver (1.05 g/t AuEq) over 64 metres, including 2.46 g/t gold and 37.0 g/t silver (2.99 g/t AuEq) over 9.1 metres.

All 4 holes intersected extensive gold and silver mineralization, extending the mineralized zones at depth and along strike, below and west of the Contention open pit. Three of the four holes also intersected old mine workings, likely dating back to the late 1800’s, indicating that some of the highest-grade bonanza mineralization in the area drilled was previously mined.

The drilled area is on the west side of the Contention Pit, adjacent to the area drilled in 2020 near the centre of the pit (central drill pattern), and measures at least 100 metres north to south along strike by up to 150 metres east-west, perpendicular to the west dip of the Contention mineralized structure, with gold-silver mineralization still open in all directions.

Aztec holds a 75% interest in the Tombstone property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the district as well as some recently acquired properties. The main target of the 2021 Phase 1 RC drill program is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, heap leachable, epithermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by infill and step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move deeper to test for larger, deeper “Taylor-type” CRD targets along and adjacent to the Contention structure.

