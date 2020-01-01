Eclipse Gold Mining drills 89.92 metres of 0.81 g/t AuEq at Hercules Project, Nevada

Share this article















Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. [EGLD-TSXV; EGLPF-OTC] has reported drill results from the first phase of drilling at the Hercules gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada. A total of 3,271 metres were drilled in 12 exploration reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. Targets tested include Hercules, Cliffs, Loaves, Northeast and Rattlesnakes; 11 of the 12 holes intersected significant oxidized gold mineralization, and all targets contained gold mineralization.

Importantly, this drilling has highlighted the Hercules mineralizing system appears to strengthen to the south on the company’s 85 km2 land package.

Selected drill results include:

Cliffs Target: 74.68 metres of 0.60 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), including 12.19 metres of 1.18 g/t AuEq.

Hercules Target: 89.92 metres of 0.81 g/t AuEq, including 30.48 metres of 1.44 g/t AuEq.

Hercules Target: 59.44 metres of 0.68 g/t AuEq, including 6.10 metres of 1.05 g/t AuEq.

“The Hercules gold project is beginning to take shape as an exciting new gold district in Nevada, and we are delighted with these drill results being in hand so quickly after our listing in February, 2020,” noted Michael G. Allen, President and CEO. “Being located approximately one hour from Reno, Hercules is a truly remarkable project, potentially representing an almost ideal combination of scale, location and grade.”

“Evaluating these drill results allowed us to develop a model suggesting the presence of a mineralized system that is strengthening to the south, potentially expanding the footprint of mineralization beyond what we had previously envisioned,” noted Dr. Warwick Board, Vice-President of Exploration. “This is in addition to the gold targets outlined following the consolidation of several historical databases for the property, the scale and tenor of which was confirmed by our drilling.”

Summary:

• Drilling intersected shallow oxide-gold in almost every drill hole, some at intervals greater than 50 metres, and broad zones of higher-grade mineralization were identified.

• The Hercules mineralizing system appears to strengthen towards the south.

• These results indicate that mineralization at the Hercules Gold Project is potentially similar to other large Walker Lane-hosted, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems.

