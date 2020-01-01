Talisker Resources drills Bralorne high-grade gold

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-CSE; TSKFF-OTCQB] has reported results from holes SB-2020-003 and SB-2020-004 as wells as partial results for hole SB-2020-005A from the company’s 11,200-metre drill program targeting high-grade veins at the Bralorne Gold Project near Goldbridge, southwest British Columbia.

Highlights include:

SB-2020-004 – Pioneer Area

• 27.60 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from 320.50 to 321.00 metres

• 12.65 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from 374.40 to 374.90 metres

SB-2020-005A – Bralorne Area

• 19.97 g/t gold over 5.10 metres from 102.70 to 107.80 metres,

including 20.8 g/t gold over 0.6 metres from 102.7 to 103.3 metres

and 57.8 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 106.3 to 107.8 metres

• 5.81 g/t gold over 0.97 metres from 563.03 to 564.00 metres

“Hole 5A returned our highest grade and widest mineralized intercept to date,” commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker, who added, “We are also very pleased to be encountering numerous previously unknown mineralized structures, with these additional veins highlighting the growing potential of the Bralorne Gold Project.”

Hole SB-2020-003 targeted a near surface portion of the P Main Vein Splay in the Pioneer area but terminated in a void before the target was reached and did not produce any significant assays. This void intersection has assisted in repositioning the underground mine as-built model at Pioneer.

Hole SB-2020-004 targeted the down-dip continuation of the P Main Vein Splay targeted in hole 3. The hole intersected 27.6 g/t gold over 0.5m in the P Main Vein Splay. The hole subsequently intersected 12.65 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at the P Main Vein.

Hole SB-2020-005A marked the beginning of Stage 2 of the drilling plan, which is designed to target known structures proximal to historic workings, guided by historic underground exploration drift assay data. Stage 2 targets are at depths between 750 and 1,500 metres below surface near the historic Bralorne Mine.

Hole SB-2020-005A targeted the 59, 51 and 73 veins. This hole intersected a previously unknown, close to surface mineralized structure at 102.7 metres returning a four-sample composite of 19.97 g/t gold over 5.1 metres, including 57.8 g/t over 1.5 metres from 106.3 to 107.8 metres. The hole was suspended at a depth of 737.4 metres late in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

SB-2020-005A was resumed late May after the company returned to site under new health protocols and was drilled to a depth of 1,013.10 metres. The results for hole 5A in this release represent the upper portion of the hole drilled prior to the COVID-19 crisis shutdown. Assay results from the lower portion are pending.

Similar to holes SB-2020-001 and SB-2020-002, significant gold mineralization was also identified in the altered halos proximal to the veins and associated with intense silica-sericite alteration.

Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,173 hectares over 320 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its exploration programs.

