Endeavour Silver drills 2,534 g/t AgEq over 7.5 metres at Guanacevi, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EDR-TSX; EXK-NYSE] reported continued high-grade drill results from its continuing exploration program at the 100%-owned Guanacevi mine in Durango state, Mexico.

The company continues to drill the El Curso property, which covers the prolific Santa Cruz vein between Endeavour’s previously mined Porvenir Cuatro orebody and the Milache orebody currently being mined.

Endeavour Silver recently amended its lease agreement relating to the El Curso property with Ocampo Mining SA de CV, a subsidiary of Grupo Frisco, to include rights to an additional 145 hectares of adjacent concessions covering the area between Porvenir Cuatro and Milache that connects the currently defined resources and workings. The drill results announced today are inclusive of these adjacent areas.

From early December 2021 through to mid-March 2022, 2,842 metres in 16 holes were drilled at Guanacevi from underground. Highlights included 5.83 g/t gold and 1,278 g/t silver for 2,534 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over a 7.5-metre ETW (estimated true width), including 56.50 g/t gold and 22,562 g/t silver for 27,082 g/t AgEq over 0.47 metres (UCM-93), extending the SCV orebody along strike,

Hole UCM-94 returned 1.89 g/t gold and 975 g/t silver for 1,126 g/t AgEq over a 7.6-metre ETW, including 3.93 g/t gold and 3,690 g/t silver for 4,004 g/t AgEq over 0.53 metres, extending the SCV orebody along strike.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “Guanacevi delivered exceptional exploration results in each of the past two years, and we expect this track record to continue. The drill results announced today are amongst some of the highest-grade intercepts we have seen at Guanacevi to date.”

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

