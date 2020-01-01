Endeavour Silver drills 2,534 g/t AgEq over 7.5 metres at Guanacevi, Mexico

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Endeavour Silver’s Guanacevi Mine located 260 km northwest of Durango City, Durango State, Mexico. Source: Endeavour Silver Corp.

Share this article

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EDR-TSX; EXK-NYSE] reported continued high-grade drill results from its continuing exploration program at the 100%-owned Guanacevi mine in Durango state, Mexico.

The company continues to drill the El Curso property, which covers the prolific Santa Cruz vein between Endeavour’s previously mined Porvenir Cuatro orebody and the Milache orebody currently being mined.

Endeavour Silver recently amended its lease agreement relating to the El Curso property with Ocampo Mining SA de CV, a subsidiary of Grupo Frisco, to include rights to an additional 145 hectares of adjacent concessions covering the area between Porvenir Cuatro and Milache that connects the currently defined resources and workings. The drill results announced today are inclusive of these adjacent areas.

From early December 2021 through to mid-March 2022, 2,842 metres in 16 holes were drilled at Guanacevi from underground. Highlights included 5.83 g/t gold and 1,278 g/t silver for 2,534 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over a 7.5-metre ETW (estimated true width), including 56.50 g/t gold and 22,562 g/t silver for 27,082 g/t AgEq over 0.47 metres (UCM-93), extending the SCV orebody along strike,

Hole UCM-94 returned 1.89 g/t gold and 975 g/t silver for 1,126 g/t AgEq over a 7.6-metre ETW, including 3.93 g/t gold and 3,690 g/t silver for 4,004 g/t AgEq over 0.53 metres, extending the SCV orebody along strike.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “Guanacevi delivered exceptional exploration results in each of the past two years, and we expect this track record to continue. The drill results announced today are amongst some of the highest-grade intercepts we have seen at Guanacevi to date.”

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Political ambitions vs. geological reality

2 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman drills 14.55 g/t gold over 4.05 metres at Moosehead, Newfoundland

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Cornerstone, Solgold drill 0.32% CuEq over 769.9 metres at Cascabel, Ecuador

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Aztec reports strong gold grades at Kootenay joint venture

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Silverton Metals drills 438 g/t silver over 0.95 metres at Penasco Quemado, Mexico

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Baroyeca discovers new vein zone at El Socorro within the Atocha property, renews the drill contract with Perfotec SAS for an additional 5,000 meters and provides an update on the Santa Barbara Project.

6 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Political ambitions vs. geological reality

2 hours ago Resource World

Sokoman drills 14.55 g/t gold over 4.05 metres at Moosehead, Newfoundland

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Cornerstone, Solgold drill 0.32% CuEq over 769.9 metres at Cascabel, Ecuador

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Endeavour Silver drills 2,534 g/t AgEq over 7.5 metres at Guanacevi, Mexico

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Aztec reports strong gold grades at Kootenay joint venture

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.