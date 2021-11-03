Endurance Gold drills 8.62 g/t gold over 24.4 metres at Reliance property, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reported further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property,  Southern British Columbia. The road-accessible property is located 4 km east of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp, which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include  drill hole DDH21-006 that intersected 8.62 g/t gold over 24.4 metres (estimated true width) including 17.02 g/t gold over 4.3 metres. The gold-mineralized interval commenced at 25.6 metres downhole.

DDH21-005 intersected 2.39 g/t gold over of 14.8 metres (estimated true width). The gold-mineralized interval commenced at 14.3 metres downhole. DDH21-007 intersected two gold intervals, 2.67 g/t gold over 2.5 metres and 2.08 g/t gold over 16.9 metres, which includes 6.28 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 5.28 g/t gold over 3.3 metres. The gold-mineralized intervals commenced at 30 metres and 44.9 metres downhole, respectively.

“We are pleased to see the Eagle zone continue to deliver high-grade intervals over substantial widths as we expand the extent of this zone,” commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO. “We have now delivered both RC and diamond drill gold intercepts that confirm a significant strike length at the Eagle zone. We look forward to expanding that strike potential even further with pending results. With other high-grade intersections, such as Imperial and Diplomat, our 2021 exploration program has already delivered a minimum 1.5 kilometres of exploration potential at the Reliance property.”

As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial zones. Assay results for the first four of 16 holes completed at the Eagle zone were reported on November 29, 2021, with intersections of 10.94 g/t gold over 5.4 metres and 7.49 g/t gold over 9.0 metres.

Assay results for three of six holes drilled at the Imperial zone were reported December 9, 2021, with a highlight intersection of 8.47 g/t gold over 24.9 metres including a higher-grade core of 16.27 g/t gold over 10.5 metres. Assay results remain to be reported for an additional 12 holes at Eagle and Imperial zone with results expected to be reported through January and February, 2022.

 

 

 


