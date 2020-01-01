Gold Line drills 2.4 g/t gold over 22.5 metres at Paubacken project, Sweden

Share this article

Gold Line Resources Ltd. [GLDL-TSXV; TLLZF-OTCQB] reported initial results from its maiden drill program at its Paubacken project in Sweden.

Five widely spaced reconnaissance drill holes were completed at Paubacken for a total of 670 metres in October and November 2021. Data from three of the five holes have been received, and the company is excited to report an intercept of 22.5 metres core length averaging 2.40 g/t gold, including a higher grade zone of 9.5 metres averaging 4.6 g/t gold beginning at 46.5 metres in drillhole (DH) PAU21003. The company is awaiting results from the remaining drillholes, PAU21004 and PAU21005.

This drill program represents Phase I of a two-phase, 1,500-metre maiden drill program to be completed early summer 2022. Phase I drilling of the program was completed at the end of November, and in agreement with the local reindeer husbandry. Phase II will commence once the reindeer have left the area.

DH PAU 21003 targeted a gold-in-bedrock anomaly of 1.43 g/t gold, previously identified at Paubacken’s Aida target in fall 2021, as a result of a base of till/top of bedrock drilling and sampling program.

Zones of anomalous gold were also intersected in DH PAU21002, which was drilled approximately 450 metres to the southeast of DH PAU21003. This includes a sample with 0.55 g/t Au and numerous samples in the 0.1-0.5 g/t Au range. While not as enriched as the zone of mineralization intercepted in PAU21003, the mineralized intervals in PAU21002 also showed intense biotite and calc-silicate alteration as well as narrow amphibolite zones. The mineralization in PAU21002 appears to occupy a different structural trend than the intercept seen in PAU21003.

Gold Line considers these initial results to be significant due to the lack of exposure and previous exploration in the area. This structural/geochemical trend has not been previously drill tested; the shallow nature of the intercepts; DH PAU21003 was drilled at an angle of 50 degrees, which means that depths below surface are 35-55 metres; mineralization being associated with a distinctive style of alteration and hosted by a readily identifiable rock type in the area; position of the mineralized intervals along pronounced geophysical and structural trends known to contain other zones of gold mineralization; and numerous comparable structural/geochemical targets identified by the recently completed drilling and sampling in the area.

