Equity intersects high-grade gold-silver at Silver Queen Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] reported drill results with multiple +500 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) intervals from the western portion of the Sveinson target on the 100%-owned Silver Queen property, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

Highlights include hole SQ21-059 which returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including a 0.4-metre interval grading 22.5g/t Au, 3273 g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn (77.8 g/t AuEq or 5,837 g/t AgEq) within a 2.6-metre interval averaging 3.8 g/t Au, 509 g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 4.3% Zn (14.2 g/t AuEq or 1,064 g/t AgEq); and a 0.3-metre interval grading 59.3 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (61.5g/t AuEq or 4,612 g/t AgEq) within a 1.0-metre interval averaging 17.5 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 0.1% Pb and 1.8% Zn (18.2 g/t AuEq or 1,368 g/t AgEq).

The drill intercepts are from the final six of twelve core holes which tested the western half of the 1-km long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021. Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as deeper vein intercepts up to 400 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150 metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between these drill holes and the earlier released holes from the eastern end of the target area and previously reported holes from the Camp and No. 3 vein targets.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, “These most recent drill results continue to establish the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the Camp/Sveinson targets, extending mineralization to over 1.25 kilometres in strike-length and not only confirming the presence of multiple mineralized structures, but also the high-grade tenor of both silver and gold mineralization.”

The company also reports it has completed its Winter ’22 drill program on the property. The program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431m) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931m) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. Logging and sampling are in progress. Assay results are pending and anticipated over the coming 6 to 8 weeks.

Share this article