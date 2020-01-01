Viscount Mining samples 76.9 g/t gold and 2,580 g/t silver at Cherry Creek, Nevada

Share this article

Viscount Mining Corp. [VML-TSXV; VLMGF-OTCQX] reported first results on the New Century-Rattlesnake Target from the 2021 work program on the 100%-controlled Cherry Creek Project in eastern White Pine County, Nevada. Partner Centerra Gold Inc. [CG-TSX; CGAU-NYSE] conducted geological mapping and geochemical sampling on the propert.

There were 11 target areas, including the recent news released Last Chance, TiCup and Star targets; that have been the subject of focused prospecting, geochemical sampling and geophysics work. It also shows the outline of our enlarged claim position. This release highlights the New Century Target Area.

The New Century-Rattlesnake target is comprised of the New Century (Imperial) and Exchequer mines on the southwest side of the target area in Exchequer Canyon, and a large cluster of un-named gold prospects on the northeast side of the target area in Rattlesnake Canyon. In between these areas are numerous precious metals prospects.

The strike length of the mineralized zone on the New Century-Rattlesnake target area is 2,100 metres and the target area encompasses 703.75 acres or 284.8 hectares.

One hundred fifty-one rock samples and 381 soil samples were collected in the New Century-Rattlesnake target area and analyzed for gold, silver, and pathfinder elements. The maximum rock sample for gold is 76.9 g/t gold. This sample represents the highest gold value in a rock-chip sample on the Cherry Creek project. A significant amount of additional sampling in 2021 greatly expanded the Rattlesnake Canyon portion of this target area. Twenty-two rock samples ran greater than or equal to 1 g/t gold. Fifteen rock samples ran greater than or equal to 2 g/t. Nine rock samples ran greater than or equal to 10 g/t. Four of the rock samples ran greater than or equal to 20 g/t. The high soil sample for gold was 99 ppb. These are significant gold values that occur in clusters over a long strike length, leading us to believe in the excellent potential of this target.

The maximum rock sample for silver was 2,580 g/t, while the maximum silver value in soils was 5.43 g/t. Thirteen rock samples ran greater than or equal to 100 g/t silver. Four rock samples ran greater than or equal to 1,000 g/t silver.

So far, Centerra has taken 1,005 rock chip samples and 1207 soil samples. They have collected 82.6-line km of IP, 8 km2 of ground magnetics and 850 line-km of airborne magnetics. In addition, they completed a small Tromino survey (passive seismic tool for mapping stratigraphy and structure under pediment cover).

First pass mapping and sampling have been completed over large portions of the property. Additional work field work plans will be made after results are received and reviewed.

Centerra undertook the staking 278 new lode claims bringing the total number of unpatented lode claims to 578. The property also includes 17 patented lode claims. These new claims strengthen our position in the district and cover permissive lithologies, known mineralization as well as mineralized projections.

Road building and construction of 11 pads has been completed. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold.

Share this article