EV Nickel drills 1.14% nickel over 15.7 metres at Langmuir, Ontario

EV Nickel Inc. [EVNI-TSXV] reports assay results for the full phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir nickel project 25 km southeast of Timmins, northeast Ontario. Building off of the first half results reported in December, high-grade mineralization continues to be identified along trend of the W4 zone.

Phase 1 focused within and proximal to the W4 zone and was designed to test gaps within the historic drilling, provide representative intersections of the mineralization and test the favourable ultramafic horizon to the east and west of the W4 mineralization. Phase 1 totalled 20 holes, comprising 4,192 metres of diamond drilling.

Hole EV21-09 intersected 15.7 metres grading 1.14% nickel starting at a drill depth of 123.30 metres, testing an area along the eastern boundary of the W4 zone, outside of the previously identified nickel mineralization from the historic exploration. Hole EV21-09 represents a significant, near-surface intercept demonstrating potential to expand the known mineralization along the edges and at depth in the W4 zone.

A short drill interval of nickel sulphide mineralization identified in EV21-14, approximately 85 metres west of the interpreted western boundary of the W4 zone, indicates that the stratigraphic horizon hosting the W4 zone continues to be a fertile geological sequence with the potential to host additional nickel sulphide mineralization. This favourable stratigraphic horizon will form a portion of the planned diamond drilling in the phase 2 program.

“The strong results of the phase 1 drill program confirmed the potential of the Langmuir project to host high-grade, high-nickel-tenor, near-surface nickel sulphide mineralization,” stated Paul Davis, vice-president of exploration. “The intersection of nickel sulphide mineralization to the west of the W4 zone indicates that the komatiitic ultramafic sequence associated with the W4 zone, both to the east and west of the observed mineralized zone, remains sulphide saturated with the potential to host additional nickel sulphide zones that will be explored during the phase 2 drill program.”

“Our first priority at EV Nickel is finding more nickel at Langmuir and this confirmation of the mineralization to the east and west of W4 starts us down that path,” said Sean Samson, president and CEO.

The complete results of the phase 1 drill program are tabled on the company’s website. EV Nickel plans to provide the full details of the phase 2 drilling plan next week.

It is focused on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, home to its Langmuir project, which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677,000 tonnes at 1.00% nickel, about 15 million pounds of Class 1 nickel. EV Nickel began trading on the TSXV on December 3, 2021

