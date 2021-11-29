TDG Gold drills 2.89 g/t AuEq over 29 metres at Shasta, British Columbia

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign located in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia.

Assay results included 29.0 metres of 1.78 g/t gold with 89 g/t silver (2.89 g/t gold equivalent) in drill hole SH21-005 and 33.5 metres of 1.03 g/t gold with 41 g/t silver (1.53 g/t AuEq) in drill hole SH21-004, both within the Shasta Creek zone south of the historical workings at the Shasta project.

Included in this update are the overlimit assay results from drill holes SH21-004 and SH21-005, which were unavailable in TDG’s November 29, 2021, news release along with results from drill holes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drill holes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. and while SGS has completed its quality assurance/quality control protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal data quality analysis by TDG is still under way with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.

With the additional assay information from drill holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 and the 2007 drill holes, cross-section 6,347,280 N was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault and the halo of gold-silver mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously undertested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated overlimit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Two thousand twenty-one drill holes are HQ- and 2007 drill holes are NQ-size drill cores and are located in the Shasta Creek zone vicinity. Particulars for drill holes (such as location and depth) are presented in a table on the company’s website, and mineralization and geology are described in TDG’s November 29, 2021, news release for the Shasta Creek zone vicinity.

Drill hole SH07-01 returned 44.5 metres of 0.86 g/t gold and 41 g/t silver for 1.37 g/t AuEq, including 5.0 metres of 2.22 g/t gold and 109 g/t silver for 3.58 g/t AuEq. Hole SH21-01 returned 10.0 metres of 0.32 g/t gold and 32 g/t silver for 0.72 g/t AuEq, including 1.5 metres of 2.13 g/t gold and 302 g/t silver for 5.91 g/t AuEq. And 2.5 metres of 1.71 g/t gold and 113 g/t silver for 3.12 g/t AuEq and 1.5 metres of 1.32 g/t gold and 137 g/t silver for 3.03 g/t AuEq.

Hole SH21-03 returned 13.0 metres of 0.82 g/t gold and 61 g/t silver for 1.59 g/t AuEq, including 3.0 metres of 1.67 g/t gold and 109n g/t silver for 3.03 g/t AuEq and 1.5 metres of 1.81 g/t gold and 189 g/t silver for 4.17 g/t AuEq.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone production corridor with over 23,000 hectares of brownfields and greenfields exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the formerly producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling.

