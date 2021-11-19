EV Nickel starts trading on TSX Venture Exchange

EV Nickel Inc.’s [EVNI-TSXV] initial public offering (IPO) prospectus dated November 19, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and has begun trading on the Exchange.

The closing of the IPO, scheduled for December 2, 2021, was expected to have gross proceeds of $5,440,292 for a total of 1,442,200 flow-through (FT) common shares at 86 cents per FT common share and of 5.6 million units at 75 cents per unit. The company has 30,355,667 common shares issued and outstanding

EV Nickel, classified as a Tier 2 issuer, is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focused on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir project, which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677,000 tonnes at 1% nickel for approximately 15 million pounds of Class 1 nickel.

EV Nickel’s objective is to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome area and has identified 30 km of additional strike length.

“We are excited to get out into the public markets and begin telling the world about our wonderful assets, on the Shaw Dome, just south of Timmins,” said Sean Samson, president and CEO. “The world needs more nickel and especially the type of high-grade, clean nickel that we plan to build our business around. Decarbonization is the challenge of a lifetime and we plan to source the material that will help the EV [electric vehicle] companies grow and help address that challenge.”