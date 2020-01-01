Vision Lithium closes Cadillac lithium property acquisition, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

Vision Lithium Inc. [VLI-TSXV; ABEPF-OTCQB] closed its acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 215 contiguous mining claims in Quebec from four different vendor groups, which, together with an additional 105 claims staked by the company, will be collectively referred to as the Cadillac lithium property.

The claims cover 12,331 hectares (123 km2) and, together with the claims staked by the company, the property comprises a total of 320 claims covering 18,378 hectares (184 km2). The property is located approximately 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or.

Vision Lithium’s portfolio comprises the Cadillac lithium property, its Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, the Sirmac lithium property and the Dome Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, both located in Quebec, and its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in northern New Brunswick.


Share this article
more

More Stories

EV Nickel starts trading on TSX Venture Exchange

1 day ago Staff Writer

Great Atlantic intersects drills two high-grade gold veins at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

1 day ago Staff Writer

Gold Springs discovers new gold system, Western USA

1 day ago Staff Writer

Northern Graphite acquiring two mines for US$40 million

1 day ago Staff Writer

How important is the oil and gas industry to B.C.?

1 day ago Staff Writer

HighGold drills 2.3 metres of 11.43 g/t gold at Difficult Creek, Alaska

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

EV Nickel starts trading on TSX Venture Exchange

1 day ago Staff Writer

Vision Lithium closes Cadillac lithium property acquisition, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Great Atlantic intersects drills two high-grade gold veins at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

1 day ago Staff Writer

Gold Springs discovers new gold system, Western USA

1 day ago Staff Writer

Northern Graphite acquiring two mines for US$40 million

1 day ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.