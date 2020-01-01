Vision Lithium closes Cadillac lithium property acquisition, Quebec

Vision Lithium Inc. [VLI-TSXV; ABEPF-OTCQB] closed its acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 215 contiguous mining claims in Quebec from four different vendor groups, which, together with an additional 105 claims staked by the company, will be collectively referred to as the Cadillac lithium property.

The claims cover 12,331 hectares (123 km2) and, together with the claims staked by the company, the property comprises a total of 320 claims covering 18,378 hectares (184 km2). The property is located approximately 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or.

Vision Lithium’s portfolio comprises the Cadillac lithium property, its Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, the Sirmac lithium property and the Dome Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, both located in Quebec, and its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in northern New Brunswick.