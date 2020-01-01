Evergold drilling Snoball project, Golden Triangle, BC

Resource World
Drilling is now under way on Evergold Corp.‘s [EVER-TSXV; EVGUF-OTC] high-grade gold-silver discovery on Pyramid Peak, located on its 100%-owned Snoball property in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

Two pads have now been constructed and a third is planned, all of which are located downslope to the southwest of drilling carried out in 2020 from the Apex pad. The program is targeting up to 2,000 metres of drilling, weather allowing.

“It’s great to see the drill actually turning after the varied challenges getting to that point. Kudos to our exploration team under the guidance of Andy Mitchell and Charlie Greig, for getting us there,” said Kevin Keough, president and CEO. “Our fingers are crossed for potentially high-grade intercepts from Snoball, and pending assay results from our encouraging recently completed work at the GL1 Main gold-silver zone on our Golden Lion property, which the laboratory now reports are anticipated for mid-October.”

Evergold has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery in 2017 of the Saddle South epithermal gold-silver-mineralized zone and the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit, the latter of which holds more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories. GT Gold was recently acquired by Newmont Corp.


