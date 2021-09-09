New Carolin shareholders approve Talisker takeover

Share this article















A significant majority of New Carolin Gold Corp.’s [LAD-TSXV; LADFF-OTC] securityholders approved the special resolution, authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement under which Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the company for consideration of 0.3196 of a common share of Talisker for each common share held.

The arrangement was approved by holders of New Carolin common shares, options and warrants at the special meeting of securityholders held on September 9, 2021. The arrangement resolution was approved by approximately 95.84% of the votes cast by New Carolin’s shareholders and 97.15% of the votes cast by securityholders, voting as a single class. A total of 26,939,372 New Carolin securities were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 32.75% of the votes attached to all New Carolin securities outstanding as of the record date of August 4, 2021.

New Carolin will seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on or about September 14, 2021. The arrangement is expected to close on or about September 16, 2021, provided all of the customary closing conditions as set forth in the definitive arrangement agreement are satisfied or waived.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of its 100%-owned property consisting of 144 km2 of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project. The project is located near Hope, British Columbia in the prospective and under-explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

Talisker has a number of gold projects in BC.

