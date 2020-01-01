Evergold drills 2.44 metres of 6.18 g/t gold, 11.9 g/t silver at Snoball prospect, British Columbia

Evergold Corp. [EVER-TSXV; EVGUF-OTC] reported new, shallow intercepts of the Pyramid Peak high-grade vein system in a limited program of 400 metres of drilling in four holes this past September on the 100%-owned Snoball property, located in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

All four holes were drilled from a single pad, two to a southwest azimuth and two to an opposite northeast azimuth. Assay results for gold and silver, and in particular the key pathfinder element arsenic, indicate the pad was set up directly on veins, apparently striking west-northwest to northwest and dipping steeply, which appear to occur across a zone approximately six metres in width near the drill collars.

The latest intercepts, combined with those from the discovery drilling in 2020, confirm the presence of a high-grade vein system on the southwest flank of Pyramid Peak, from 2020’s Apex drill pad at the 2,000-metre level, downslope to the junction with Snoball Ridge, a distance of approximately 250 metres.

“Pyramid Peak continues to tantalize with the prospect of a largely untouched, new gold- and silver-rich vein system running to depth within the mountain,” said Kevin Keough, president and CEO.””The abundant high-grade grabs and soils, and the local high-grade gold and silver we’ve achieved in drill intercepts to date, indicate the system, and the high grades, are there. We need, however, to sustain a drilling effort longer than we’ve been able to do to date, given the particular challenges of this site’s topography and weather. We look forward to advancing the project further in 2022.”

Drill hole SB21-014 returned 0.93 metres of 0.40 g/t gold and 11.1 g/t silver. Hole SB21-015 returned 2.44 metres of 6.18 g/t gold and 11.9 g/t silver as well as 0.53 g/t gold and 47.1 g/t silver. Hole SB21-016 returtned 1.49 metres of 0.34 g/t gold and 2.2 g/t silver. Hole SB21-017 returned 1.10 metres of 0.78 g/t gold and 5.6 g/t silver.

True widths are estimated at 70% holes SB21-014, 016 and 017, and 30% for hole SB21-015.

Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada.