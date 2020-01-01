Excellon resolves Platosa strike, operations to resume

Share this article

Excellon Resources Inc. [EXN-TSX, NYSE American; E4X2-FSE] has resolved the previously reported labour action at the 100%-owned Platosa mine in Durango, north-central Mexico, and expects to resume ordinary operations at Platosa later today.

“We are looking forward to the immediate resumption of normal mining operations at Platosa,” stated Brendan Cahill, president and CEO. “Our Q1 production and financial results will be impacted by this labour action, but we intend to continue the solid production we realized in January and February into Q2. We thank our staff and workers for their patience and perseverance in moving this issue through to a resolution. We hope to resume our long-standing positive relationship with the Sindicato Nacional Minero Metalurgico through the remainder of the mining operation.”

Excellon is advancing a precious metal growth pipeline that includes Platosa, a high-grade silver mine producing in Mexico since 2005; Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration.

