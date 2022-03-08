Nighthawk files Indin Lake gold resource estimate, Northwest Territories

Share this article

Nighthawk Gold Corp. [NHK-TSX; MIMZF-OTCQX] filed a NI 43-101 technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and up-date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada,” outlining an updated mineral resource estimate for the Indin Lake gold property as announced March 8, 2022. The technical report is available under the company’s profile on SEDAR and on the company website.

The 100%-owned, district-scale Indin Lake gold property is located 200 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The 2022 MRE demonstrates a substantial expansion in pit-constrained (OP) mineralization compared with the estimates reported in 2021 and the potential for a future large-scale, higher-grade, open-pit project in the district.

The 2022 MRE demonstrates a significant increase in potential OP mineral resource ounces. Open pit (OP) Indicated Mineral Resource estimates increased 121% to 2,062,400 gold ounces compared with the 2021 estimate of 933,400 gold ounces, reflecting a decrease in the estimated average grade to 1.38 g/t gold as compared with 1.62 g/t gold for the 2021 estimate.

Open pit Inferred Mineral Resource estimates increased 1,400% to 601,000 gold ounces compared with the 2021 estimate of 40,100 gold ounces, reflecting an increase in the estimated average grade to 2.39 g/t gold as compared with 1.68 g/t gold for the 2021 estimate.

The 2022 MRE demonstrates a significant increase in the global (potential OP plus underground (UG)) mineral resource ounces. Global Indicated Mineral Resource estimates increased 19% to 2,687,100 gold ounces compared with the 2021 estimate of 2,249,100 gold ounces, reflecting a decrease in the estimated average grade to 1.44 g/t gold as compared with 1.81 g/t gold for the 2021 estimate. Global Inferred Mineral resource estimates increased 69% to 1,330,500 gold ounces compared with the 2021 estimate of 786,100 gold ounces, reflecting a slight decrease in the estimated average grade to 2.10 g/t gold as compared with 2.13 g/t gold for the 2021 estimate.

For the 2022 exploration program, Nighthawk plans to commence drilling in May and is currently mobilizing supplies and preparing the site for drilling. Drilling will prioritize the higher-grade targets, including Kim, Cass, Damoti, and Treasure Island, and will consider other grassroots opportunities.

