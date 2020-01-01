Filo Mining drills 73 metres of 2.04 CuEq at Filo del Sol

Spectacular copper mineralization at the Filo del Sol Project that straddles the border of Region 111, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina. Source: Filo Mining Corp.

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSXV, FLMMF-OTC] has released final assay results from the recently completed 2019/2020 drill program at its 100%-controlled Filo del Sol Project, located on the border of Region III, Chile, and San Juan province, Argentina.

Partial results from the program were previously released on January 6, February 20 and April 20. A total of eight diamond drill holes and 13 RC holes were completed during the program which ended in late March.

The drill program was curtailed prior to scheduled completion due to travel restrictions imposed in Argentina, and several of the holes were stopped short of their planned depths. These holes were left in condition to re-enter and deepen during the next drill campaign.

Commenting on the results, CEO Adam Lundin stated, “The results of this season’s program exceeded our expectations and we are already in the initial planning stages of the next program. As soon as is practical, we will be back up there drilling so we can fully discover the true size of this system. What is already apparent is that it is far larger than the resource we have defined. Filo del Sol is shaping up to have a compelling combination of large tonnage and high grades.”

Highlights included Hole FSD037 that intercepted 233.0 metres grading 1.76% CuEq (0.82% copper, 0.93 g/t gold, 31.1 g/t silver) that included higher grade sections of 8.0 metres of 5.57% CuEq, 40.0 metres of 1.63% CuEq, 18 metres of 3.32% CuEq and 73.0 metres of 2.04% CuEq.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. In late trading on May 20, shares of Filo Mining gained $0.05 cents to $1.70.

