FireFox drills 2 metres of 33.25 g/t gold at Mustajarvi, Finland

3 hours ago Staff Writer
FireFox Gold Corp. [FFOX-TSXV; FFOXF-OTC] reported results of its nine-hole (1,370 metres) Phase 3 core drilling program at its 100%-owned Mustajarvi gold project in the Central Lapland greenstone belt, Finland. The project continues to yield shallow narrow high-grade intercepts, such as 2.0 metres at 33.25 g/t gold and 0.5 metres at 9.36 g/t gold in drill hole 20MJ009 and 0.5 metres at 11.20 g/t gold in hole 20MJ008.

New high-grade intercepts extend the strike of known high-grade gold along the shear zone to more than 1.5 km. One of these new intercepts falls within the Central Zone, which has previously yielded intercepts as high as 2.0 metres at 45.1 g/t gold in drill hole 18MJ010.

“The results from our third drill program at Mustajarvi continue to be encouraging, and our understanding of the complex structural controls is growing,” commented Carl Lofberg, President and CEO. “Notably, the northeast target, which has seen very little work so far, is returning very interesting gold results. The team is engaged in detailed geological and structural modelling aimed at updating our interpretation of the key controls on the high-grade gold. The detailed ground magnetics has been helpful in identifying these structures, and we expect to conduct additional geophysical surveys and till sampling before the next phase of drilling.”

The 2020 drilling occurred in four areas of the property, testing several different types of targets identified in previous drilling and last summer’s exploration program at Mustajarvi.

The sparsely drilled northeast target returned the best intercepts in this drill program. Drill hole 20MJ009 was a solitary hole aimed at the MSZ, collared approximately 580 metres northeast from the Central Zone and 58 metres northeast from drill hole 19MJ006 (12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.


