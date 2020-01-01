Mawson aims to expand gold resource in Finland

4 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Mawson Gold Ltd. [MAW-TSX; MWSNF-OTC; MXR-FSE] said Wednesday January 27 that it has launched a 2021 resource expansion drill program at its 100%-owned Rajapalot Project in Finland.

The company said four diamond drill rigs are on site and it expects to complete 20,000 metres of drilling by mid-April 2021.

The move comes after Mawson recently said the estimated gold-cobalt mineral resource at Rajapalot project has doubled in the last 20 months.

The open pit and underground constrained inferred mineral resource is estimated to be 9.0 million tonnes averaging 2.1 g/t gold, 570 ppm cobalt, an amount that equates to 2.5 g/t gold equivalent or 600,000 ounces (716,000 oz AuEq).

On Wednesday, Mawson shares were largely unchanged, rising 1.5% or $0.005 to 33.5 cents in light trading. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 57 cents and 16 cents.

In September, 2020, Mawson said an updated mineral resource estimate had doubled the tonnage with a similar grade in comparison to a previous estimate of 4.3 million tonnes at 2.3 g/t gold, 430 ppm cobalt announced in December 2016.

The Rajapalot Project forms the eastern part of a 10 by 10-km area consisting of three resource bodies plus two new discovery areas within a 4.0 by 3.0-km area in Northern Finland. The project is just south of the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland.

Rajapalot is on a runway towards further resource expansion with only 5.0% of the mineralized host horizon tested within a 100 km2 area, the company has said.

“The doubling of the Rajapalot gold-cobalt inferred resource is another key milestone for the project we originally found as a single outcrop in a swamp a number of years ago, as the project starts to take critical form,” said Mawson Chairman and CEO Michael Hudson.

“A majority of the resource upgrade came from the 14-kilometre drill program completed earlier [in 2020], after our geological team cracked the geological model and the structural association of gold within electromagnetic conductors,” Hudson said. He went on to say that Mason is fully funded and permitted to expand and infill the mineral resource.

The aim is to significantly expand the current 716,000 equivalent ounce inferred resource by infilling and expanding high-grade areas with resources, in combination with drill testing newly-defined near-surface resources and targets along strike from current resource areas.


Share this article

More Stories

Global iron ore prices reach record highs due to construction boom in China and EU

3 hours ago Resource World

Granada Gold drills 3.43 g/t gold over 20.5 metres near surface

3 hours ago Staff Writer

FireFox drills 2 metres of 33.25 g/t gold at Mustajarvi, Finland

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Lucara digs up 378-carat diamond in Botswana

4 hours ago Resource World

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 6.2 g/t Au over 21.9m Including 9.6 g/t Au over 12.0m at the Colorado Zone, Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada

12 hours ago Resource World

Fireweed Zinc drills 4.42% zinc over 212.70 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, shares up

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Global iron ore prices reach record highs due to construction boom in China and EU

3 hours ago Resource World

Granada Gold drills 3.43 g/t gold over 20.5 metres near surface

3 hours ago Staff Writer

FireFox drills 2 metres of 33.25 g/t gold at Mustajarvi, Finland

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Mawson aims to expand gold resource in Finland

4 hours ago Resource World

Lucara digs up 378-carat diamond in Botswana

4 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.