Fireweed drills 16.1 metres of 10.4% zinc at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TSXV; FWEDF-OTC] reported results from the 2021 drilling program at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon Territory. Results from these step-out holes continue to show that Boundary West is growing and expand the known extent of the high-grade laminated zones, massive to semi-massive sulphides, and additional wide zones of vein-hosted mineralization.

Highlights include step-out hole NB21-008 that intersected a wide zone of mineralization at Boundary West grading 5.41% zinc, 0.19% lead, and 10.5 g/t silver over 73.35 metres, including 10.39% zinc, 0.16% lead and 15.7 g/t silver over 16.09 metres, extending mineralization to depth.

High-grade laminated mineralization was intersected in NB21-006, NB21-007 and NB21-008, stepping out from the original discovery of this zone earlier in 2021. Boundary West remains open at depth, and geological features continue to indicate that higher grade zones may be encountered with additional step-out drilling.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated: “This year’s drill results from Boundary zone and Boundary West have clearly demonstrated that our exploration thesis was correct there is high-grade laminated barite-hosted zinc-lead-silver mineralization as well as zones of massive sulphides and very wide intervals of vein-hosted mineralization at Boundary West. We’ve now discovered all these styles of mineralization and many new zones in a large zinc system at Boundary zone. The great results in 2021 continue to demonstrate that Boundary zone is a key piece of the Macmillan Pass project alongside the high-grade deposits at Tom and Jason.”

Boundary West has now been demonstrated to be a significant exploration target: zinc mineralization has been confirmed over a strike length of at least 250 m, and from near surface to at least 350 m vertical depth. Zinc mineralization has been discovered in at least three discrete stratiform zones, with variable true thicknesses that aggregate to approximately 30 to 50 m and are separated by barren or very low-grade zinc material.

Fireweed has retained Peak Investor Marketing Corp. to assist with marketing, investor relations and related advisory services. Peak will be paid $12,000 per month for a minimum of three months and will be granted 30,000 stock options priced at market, subject to regulatory approval.

The company also announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 45,000 stock options priced at market for a five-year term to a new employee.

