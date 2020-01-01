Fokus Mining drills 99 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq at Galloway, Quebec

Fokus Mining Corp. [FKM-TSXV; F7E1-FSE] reported partial results from the Hendrick zone, located in the southern axis of the Golden Triangle area of the 100%-optioned, 2,865.54-hectare Galloway project 25 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Reported results are located approximately 400 metres north of the previous Hendrick intersections, suggesting a thickness of approximately 400 metres of the mineralized zone.

These preliminary and partial results clearly demonstrate that the gold, silver and copper mineralized zone is significantly present in the eastern part of the Hendrick Zone. Drill holes GA-21-48 and GA-21-53 respectively intersected a gold-bearing zone along the 84-metre hole grading 0.96 g/t AuEq, including 30 metres grading 1.71 g/t AuEq, as well as 99 metres grading 1.43 g/t AuEq and 51 metres grading 1.21 g/t AuEq. It is important to note that these partial results do not limit the gold potential of the Hendrick mineralized zone intersected by drilling and which can extend up to nearly 400 metres in thickness along the hole.

Nearly 5,200 samples from 12 holes completed to date on the Hendrick Zone are still being analyzed

Based on all of the previous results and the current partial results, the Hendrick Zone is now estimated to be nearly 700 metres long and 400 metres thick and remains open in all directions. Drilling on this zone continues and the primary objective remains to define an economic gold resource associated with this porphyry intrusive.

“These preliminary results, although partial, are considered very encouraging. They clearly show that the Hendrick zone is heading towards the GP zone and that these two gold zones could eventually connect at depth. Moreover, the increased presence of copper and molybdenum in this same environment suggests that we are in the presence of an Au-Cu porphyry-type deposit,” said Jean Rainville, President and CEO.

Drilling on the Hendrick Zone is continuing and will aim to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization within the porphyry intrusive. Hole GA-21-59, currently underway, is targeting a circular magnetic anomaly with a signature similar to that of Hendrick. This hole is located approximately 1 km N-E of the Hendrick Zone.

The company also received partial and complete results from the Hurd and GP zones and from exploration holes GA-21-38 and GA-21-40, which tested a NE-SW structure underlain by cobalt sediments. Exploration hole GA-21-40 intersected a porphyry intrusive and anomalous gold values over a thickness of up to 130 metres were detected, including an intersection of 0.85 g/t gold over 15 metres.

Results from the Hurd area show a consistent anomalous gold presence in most holes, including hole GA-21-37, which returned 16.50 metres grading 0.94 g/t AuEq, including 7.5 meters grading 1.18 g/t AuEq and 1.07 g/t AuEq over 6 meters. Incomplete results from hole GA-21-45 located in the GP Zone have so far returned 0.77 g/t AuEq over 40.50 meters. Results from over 215 samples are still pending for this hole.

InnovExplo is preparing an initial NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the three main showings comprising the Golden Triangle, namely Hendrick, GP and Moriss which should be available early next spring.