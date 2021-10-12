Surge Copper drills 422 metres of 0.52% CuEq at Ootsa, British Columbia

Surge Copper Corp. [SURG-TSXV; GRJVF-OTC] has released complete assay results for hole S21-268 from the company’s 100%-owned Ootsa property 120 km south of Houston, British Columbia, and an update on the company’s continuing resource update for the Ootsa property. The company previously released the results for the top portion of hole S21-268 on October 12, 2021.

Highlights include Hole S21-268 that intersected 422 metres grading 0.52% copper equivalent from 20 metres downhole depth, including 200 metres grading 0.60% copper equivalent. This includes a zone of higher-grade mineralization returning 0.69% copper equivalent over 76 metres from 324 metres depth.

The company has engaged Advantage Geoservices Ltd. to conduct a mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101. The resource estimate will include the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits and will include all relevant resource drilling completed during the 2018, 2020 and 2021 core drilling programs. The estimation process is well under way, and the company will provide further updates as the process is nearing completion.

The company anticipates updating the market on results from drill results from 46 remaining drill holes from 2021 Ootsa drill program; drill results from nine drill holes from 2021 Berg drill program; a resource update for the Ootsa project; and inversion and targeting results from regional airborne geophysics and update on regional exploration pipeline.

The Ootsa property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open-pit Huckleberry copper mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa property contains pit-constrained, NI 43-101-compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum and silver in the measured and indicated categories.