Fury Gold drills 1 metre of 15.3 g/t gold at Eau Claire, Quebec

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported results from three additional exploration drill holes targeting a 550-to-660-metre extension from the known resource at the Eau Claire deposit in the Eeyou Istchee territory in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

Drill hole 21EC-007 intercepted 1.0 metre of 15.3 g/t gold and drill hole 21EC-010 intercepted 1.5 metres of 8.8 g/t gold. This mineralization is situated within the same structure that intercepted 3.0 metres of 2.59 g/t gold from 21EC-006 and collectively these holes have significantly expanded the deposit footprint at Eau Claire.

“Our initial drill program at Eau Claire was designed to survey and test areas of potential expansion at the deposit and on the immediate deposit trend,”said Mike Timmins, president and CEO. “We are only a quarter of the way through the program and we have already determined that Eau Claire extends at least 600 metres down plunge. In addition, we intersected a second gold-bearing structure at depth, which we believe to be associated with the Snake Lake surface target. We expect to release more infill drill results in the coming weeks as well as introduce our drill plan for the West Gap area to potentially extend Eau Claire to the west.”

This portion of the drill program is focused on testing a one-kilometre down-plunge extension to the Eau Claire deposit. Results from the first four holes within the target B panel demonstrate the potential to expand the deposit down plunge along the main Eau Claire structure. Fury’s technical team is encouraged by these widely spaced initial drill results into target B as the company has confirmed continuity of high-grade gold mineralization 550 to 650 metres away from the resource at Eau Claire.

“The presence of high-grade mineralization in two of four initial drill holes into the target B panel demonstrates the potential to significantly expand the deposit down plunge. We look forward to results from the target A and target C panels so we can focus the second phase of drilling into the strongest mineralization and refine our targeting. The technical team is planning on drill testing a number of high-priority targets near the deposit to ensure drill metres will be allocated to areas that offer the highest probability of expanding the resource base; we look forward to starting that process along the Snake Lake corridor,” stated Michael Henrichsen, senior vice-president, exploration.

