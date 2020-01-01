Fury Gold drills 6.04 metres of 11.56 g/t gold at Eau Claire, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported the first set of results from its 25,000-metre resource expansion and infill drill program at the 100%-owned Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee territory in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

The drill program was designed to expand the resource by testing between defined resource blocks as well as confirm the quality and continuity of mineralization within the inferred resource category in the lower eastern region of the deposit. Highlights from drill holes outside of the defined resource include 6.04 metres of 11.56 g/t gold and 2.51 metres of 8.87 g/t gold and demonstrate the potential to expand the deposit.

“Our first set of drill results confirm the potential of this underexplored area of the deposit and supports our overall goal of increasing scale and defining more gold at Eau Claire,” commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO. “We are very pleased with the productivity and pace of the program and are excited to continue drilling out the lower areas of the deposit, as well as the down-plunge extension. Assays are pending on several holes and we look forward to delivering consistent drill results over the coming months.”

This program is specifically focused on expanding and upgrading the highest-grade portion of the resource at the lower eastern margin of the deposit, which contains an inferred resource of 204,000 ounces grading 11.81 g/t gold at a 2.5 g/t cut-off grade.

Drilling highlights include 3.8 metres (2.94 m TW) of 4.89 g/t gold, including 3.2 metres (2.47m TW) of 5.40 g/t gold; 6.5 metres (5.43m TW) of 4.45 g/t gold, including 3.0 metres (2.51m TW) of 8.87 g/t gold; 7.0 metres (6.04m TW) of 11.56 g/t gold, including 4.0 metres (3.45m TW) of 18.49 g/t gold.

“The results from the initial five drill holes at the Eau Claire deposit have demonstrated the potential to meaningfully expand the high-grade resource on the eastern margin of the deposit. In addition, due to the fairly predictable nature of the deposit our confidence in extending the deposit down plunge immediately to the east has increased,” commented Michael Henrichsen, senior vice-president, exploration.


Share this article

More Stories

First Majestic Initiates International Arbitration Request under NAFTA against the Government of Mexico

5 hours ago Resource World

Lithium Chile samples Laguna Blanca Project, Chile

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Trillium Gold up 14% on Newman Todd update

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Unigold drills 7 metres of 21.9 g/t gold, 2.7% copper at Neita Project

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Norden Crown Intersects High Grade and Significant Widths of Broken Hill Type Mineralization in All Three Holes Drilled at Its Fredriksson Gruva Prospect in Sweden

13 hours ago Resource World

Aurelius drills 9.6 metres of 14 g/t gold at Aureus East, Nova Scotia

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

First Majestic Initiates International Arbitration Request under NAFTA against the Government of Mexico

5 hours ago Resource World

Lithium Chile samples Laguna Blanca Project, Chile

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Trillium Gold up 14% on Newman Todd update

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Unigold drills 7 metres of 21.9 g/t gold, 2.7% copper at Neita Project

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Norden Crown Intersects High Grade and Significant Widths of Broken Hill Type Mineralization in All Three Holes Drilled at Its Fredriksson Gruva Prospect in Sweden

13 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.