Fury Gold drills 6.04 metres of 11.56 g/t gold at Eau Claire, Quebec

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported the first set of results from its 25,000-metre resource expansion and infill drill program at the 100%-owned Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee territory in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

The drill program was designed to expand the resource by testing between defined resource blocks as well as confirm the quality and continuity of mineralization within the inferred resource category in the lower eastern region of the deposit. Highlights from drill holes outside of the defined resource include 6.04 metres of 11.56 g/t gold and 2.51 metres of 8.87 g/t gold and demonstrate the potential to expand the deposit.

“Our first set of drill results confirm the potential of this underexplored area of the deposit and supports our overall goal of increasing scale and defining more gold at Eau Claire,” commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO. “We are very pleased with the productivity and pace of the program and are excited to continue drilling out the lower areas of the deposit, as well as the down-plunge extension. Assays are pending on several holes and we look forward to delivering consistent drill results over the coming months.”

This program is specifically focused on expanding and upgrading the highest-grade portion of the resource at the lower eastern margin of the deposit, which contains an inferred resource of 204,000 ounces grading 11.81 g/t gold at a 2.5 g/t cut-off grade.

Drilling highlights include 3.8 metres (2.94 m TW) of 4.89 g/t gold, including 3.2 metres (2.47m TW) of 5.40 g/t gold; 6.5 metres (5.43m TW) of 4.45 g/t gold, including 3.0 metres (2.51m TW) of 8.87 g/t gold; 7.0 metres (6.04m TW) of 11.56 g/t gold, including 4.0 metres (3.45m TW) of 18.49 g/t gold.

“The results from the initial five drill holes at the Eau Claire deposit have demonstrated the potential to meaningfully expand the high-grade resource on the eastern margin of the deposit. In addition, due to the fairly predictable nature of the deposit our confidence in extending the deposit down plunge immediately to the east has increased,” commented Michael Henrichsen, senior vice-president, exploration.

