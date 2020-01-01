Fury Gold drills 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Committee Bay, Nunavut

Share this article

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported results from the 2021 exploration program at the Raven prospect within its 100%-owned Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, northern Canada.

Highlights include drill intercepts of 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres and 7.30 g/t gold over 1 metre in drill hole 21RV-012 and 0.88 g/t gold over 8 metres in drill hole 21RV-011 as well as rock grab results of up to 32.90 g/t gold from a newly identified gold mineralized outcrop 150 m to the south of the Raven structure that was drilled in this program.

The reported intercepts have extended mineralization 160 metres down dip and 70 metres along strike from historical drilling at Raven. These results paired with the identification of a previously untested gold mineralized structure clearly indicate the significance of the Raven structure and shear zones in general, as exploration targets along the belt. Complete results from the exploration holes are listed in the company press release.

Tim Clark, CEO, said, “We are very pleased to announce recent drill results from the Raven prospect, as they confirm that the mineralization is open and has room to grow. We have also identified high grades in new areas on surface, which warrant follow up, in addition to continued exploration along the identified shear zones seen at Raven.

“Committee Bay is a tremendous exploration opportunity for Fury, the results of this program including our recent expansion hole at Three Bluffs are the best we have seen in the past five years, and we feel there is considerable potential for world-class high-grade gold discoveries; 2022 plans at Committee Bay are currently being reviewed.”

The Raven prospect is located in the southwest third of the Committee Bay gold belt approximately 50 km west of the Three Bluffs deposit. It is situated along an 8-km long shear zone where limited historical drilling intercepted 31.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres and 9.49 g/t gold over 7.6 metres.

Mapping and sampling at Raven have identified high-grade gold mineralization 150m south of the main Raven showing along an undrilled structure at the edge of an 8km long regional shear zone. Seven rock grab samples from outcrop returned results above 10 g/t Au with a peak of 32.9 g/t Au. Gold and arsenic in till now define a coherent 1,400m x 500m anomaly at Raven.

Michael Henrichsen, SVP Exploration, said, “Our 2021 exploration program at Committee Bay has reinforced the importance of shear zones as a potential source for significant gold mineralization along the belt. Historically, shear zones have been underexplored at Committee Bay and Fury’s technical team is now reviewing the existing exploration data to derive additional targets for future exploration.”

