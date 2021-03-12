G2 Goldfields drills 11.3 metres of 9.25 g/t gold at Oko, Guyana

Share this article















G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV; LGDRF-OTC] reported additional assay results from the company’s continuing exploration program at the 19,200-acre Oko property, Guyana, South America. Since the resumption of drilling on March 12, 2021, G2 has drilled an additional 16 diamond drill holes totalling 4,412 metres.

Results from the first two holes, OKD-65 and 66, were reported in a press release dated May 6, 2021, and results for an additional two holes, OKD-67 and 68, are reported in this news release. Drilling continues to intercept high-grade gold mineralization — with diamond drilling thus far defining at least five distinct mineralized shear zones within a 900-metre-long mineralized envelope.

Diamond drill hole OKD-67 targeted the southern extension of the zone associated with shear No. 5 intercepted in hole OKD-66 (6.5 metres grading 15.3 grams per tonne gold). Hole OKD-67 successfully intercepted the zone approximately 70 metres south of the OKD-66 intercept and returned 9.25 g/t gold over a core length of 11.3 metres (10.1 m true width).

Additionally, OKD-68 was drilled to target the southern and deeper extension of shear No. 3 where drill hole OKD-54 returned 10.5 g/t Au over 6.7 m (OKD-54). Hole OKD-68 returned 10.2 g/t gold over 3.8 metres (2.7 m true width). This intercept lies approximately 80 metres deeper and 50 metres south of the OKD-54 intercepts.

Holes OKD-67 and 68 are two of the deepest holes drilled to date at Oko. These high-grade deeper intercepts are more than 500 metres apart and demonstrate the considerable prospectivity of the Oko main zone. Considered collectively, holes OKD-65 through 68 demonstrate that the Oko main zone remains high-grade and is considerably wider than previously drilled nearer-surface intercepts. Refer to company press release for all 2021 drill results.

Dan Noone, CEO, stated: “We are delighted to be consistently hitting high-grade intercepts in multiple shear zones. These results continue to validate our geological model as we continue to aggressively expand the mineralized envelope of Oko.”

Boaz Wade, vice-president, exploration, added: “The predictability of our model for Oko is demonstrated with the successful high-grade extensions in shears 3 and 5. We will continue to expand these high-grade zones both along strike as well as up and down plunge.”

G2 Goldfields is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The company owns a 100% interest in two formerly gold-producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

