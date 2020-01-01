Tarachi drills 12 metres of 7.26 g/t gold at La Dura Mine, Mexico

Share this article















Tarachi Gold Corp. [TRG-CSE; TRGGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from surface reverse circulation drill holes JAB-21-11C, and JAB-21-12 to JAB-21-15 completed at the historic La Dura mine on the company’s Jabali concession.

The drill program tested the down-dip and potential southern plunge in areas of known gold bearing structures. Highlights include hole JAB-21-14 that returned 12 metres of 7.26 g/t gold, including 6.00 metres of 12.2 g/t gold and 3.00 metres of 2.36 g/t gold. Hole JAB-21-11C returned 3.00 metres of 0.633 g/t gold. Hole JAB-21-12 returned 9.00 metres of 0.216 g/t gold and 3.00 metres of 0.372 g/t gold.

Reverse circulation hole JAB-21-14 confirmed both the trend and anticipated near-surface gold concentrations. The program indicated the western bounding structure seen in the underground workings may be playing an important role in the development of this deposit, particularly for the deposition of higher-grade gold. Tarachi geologists are now compiling these results with historical drilling to determine the next phase of reverse circulation drilling at La Dura.Tarachi VP Lorne Warner commented: “The results in JAB-21-14 confirmed that the underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling programs returned similar assay results. La Dura has exceptionally hard and brittle lithologies which have created problems in the past in drilling recoveries. In this program we also located several new levels in the stratigraphy with anomalous gold concentrations as we drill tested to the south of the La Dura workings.”

Holes JAB-21-11C and JAB-21-12 tested the inferred intersection of the Baby Doll Zone to the Main trend. It appears that brittle structural displacements of the stratigraphy in this area are not fully understood and need to be further analysed. These two holes, collared 200 metres southeast of the La Dura mine workings, demonstrate that gold mineralization is widespread on the Jabali concession.

JAB-21-15 tested the potential eastern extent of mineralization with limited success. Though no high-grade intervals were encountered, the hole ended in mineralization with the final 1.5-metre interval returning 0.414 g/t gold.

The company’s nearby Tarachi Project covers 3,708 hectares of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold’s Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle’s La India mine.

Tarachi has also acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings resource (non-compliant with NI 43-101) estimated to contain 1.3Mt at 2.05 g/t gold which the company expects to bring into production in 2022.

