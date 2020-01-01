Gaia Metals makes gold-silver discovery at the Freeman Creek, Idaho

Share this article















Gaia Metals Corp. [GMC-TSXV; RGDCF-OTCQB; R9G-FSE] announced a new high-grade gold-silver discovery in outcrop at the Gold Dyke Prospect, Freeman Creek Gold Property, 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho. Samples were collected during construction of drill site access trails for the company’s recently completed maiden drill program.

The discovery was made during construction of drill site access, exposing mineralized outcrop. A total of 33 surface rock samples were collected, with a peak value of 5.7 g/t gold and 49 g/t silver and a total of 17 returning >0.1 g/t gold from an oxidized and quartz veined silicified metasediment located north and east of the recently completed drilling. The orientation and extent of the mineralization is not known.

The discovery is significant as it highlights a new area of interest not previously recognized. The outcrop is located approximately 50 metres east of the documented historical drilling and more than 100 metres from the nearest 2020 drill hole. This northeastern area of the Gold Dyke Prospect has seen relatively little exploration attention when compared to the areas to the west and south. Follow-up surface exploration of the discovery is planned for the spring/summer of 2021.

Blair Way, President, said, “These results are very encouraging as they have expanded our understanding of the area and opened up the prospect in a new direction. This provides us with additional data for defining our spring drill program.”

The company recently completed a reconnaissance maiden drill program at the Gold Dyke Prospect consisting of four diamond drill holes, totalling of 457 metres. Assays are pending.

Collectively, the 2020 surface sampling at Gold Dyke has outlined a prospective area considerably larger than previously recognized and includes numerous sample assays ranging from 0.5 to 10.9 g/t gold and 1 to 292 g/t silver (+/- Cu). The Gold Dyke area may be accessed by secondary gravel roads and is located on BLM lands outside of US Forest Service Lands and other protective areas.

The company’s flagship asset is the Freeman Creek Gold Property which hosts two major advanced targets; the Gold Dyke Prospect, with an historical drill intercept of 1.5 g/t gold and 12.1 g/t silver over 44.2 metres and the Carmen Creek Prospect, with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t gold, 159 g/t silver, and 9.75% copper.

